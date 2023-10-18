The 'Stranger Things' actor loves food that is as close to the earth as possible when it comes to her vegetable consumption.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown set the internet on its head with a nasty food habit that appeared to shock even her most devoted fans. She shared one of her favorite snacks in a video that’s since gone viral, leading fans to wonder if she was onto something or had completely lost it.

Millie Bobby Brown loves carrots, but they have to be dirty

The Stranger Things star sat down for an interview with UNILAD, where she was given an assortment of carrots to snack on. The British media outlet filmed the actor as she decided between different assortments of the root vegetable, eventually deciding on a bunch that appeared to be unwashed.

Millie was presented with shredded carrots, then cut, peeled, and prepared versions. She was also handed a bunch of carrots with tops still attached, banded together with a rubber band in a TikTok video.

She went straight for the bunch that looked as if it were just pulled from a garden. Mille quickly pulled the rubber band off, removed one, and began to eat it.

However, the carrots appeared to have still some soil attached. That didn’t seem to phase the actor, who quickly began crunching away.

“The dirtier, the better,” Millie says in the clip. She claims she hates shredded carrots and likes baby carrots. But would rather eat vegetables as close to how they were grown as possible.

Why does Millie Bobby Brown love to eat dirty carrots?

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t appear phased by how she enjoyed eating her carrots. She explained in a TikTok video, which has racked up over a million views thus far, that her mother’s desire for the vegetable may had some influence over her.

“When my mom was pregnant with me, she said she ate dirty carrots,” Millie explains. The main appeal, she reveals, is the flavor. “They taste earthier,” she says.

Millie may be onto something by not peeling her carrots. Researchers with Tufts University point out that while carrot peels contain nutrients such as Vitamin C, Beta-Carotene, and Niacin, they’re not only in the peel.

Vitamin C, for example, is most concentrated in the peel, but it can also be found in the middle layer of the root vegetable. Beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A, is also in the peel.

A carrot’s core contains most of the vegetable’s calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium. All layers of a carrot are an excellent source of fiber. However, it is recommended that all carrots are washed before eating to reduce the risk of illness or pesticides, depending on how they are grown.

Don’t offer Millie Bobby Brown ranch dressing to dip her carrots in

Millie Bobby Brown loves carrots but doesn’t offer her ranch dressing to dip them in | Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images/Jun Sato/WireImage

In the same clip, Mille Bobby Brown was given a choice of condiments to dip her carrots in. Of her two options, she turned her nose up at a popular American staple, ranch dressing.

While the actor consuming dirty carrots was one thing, turning down ranch was another. Saying, “Oh, I hate ranch, sorry,” she deadpanned.

Viewers of the clip were very vocal in support of the dressing. Here’s what they had to say.

“I don’t like ranch, but I’ll eat dirt-covered carrots, what? But her British accent tho,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Love how she felt disrespected when asked if she wanted ranch,” penned a second fan.

“Her ‘I hate ranch’ comment broke my heart,” noted a third follower.

A fourth social media user agreed, “I hate ranch and love unwashed carrots also.”

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The airdate for the series’ fifth and final season has not yet been announced.