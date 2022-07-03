‘Star Wars’: Millie Bobby Brown Rumored to Join Movie or Series, but Nothing Has Been Confirmed

TL;DR:

Rumors of Millie Bobby Brown taking on a Star Wars role are circulating.

Fans are wondering if the Stranger Things star will play a young Princess Leia.

After Stranger Things Season 4, Brown’s next project is Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown is well known for her roles in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, and it looks like the 18-year-old star could join the Star Wars franchise next. Although nothing has been confirmed, rumors of Brown taking on a Star Wars role have been circulating. Some fans are even wondering if she’ll play a young Princess Leia.

Millie Bobby Brown rumored for ‘Star Wars’ role

With Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 debuting this July, Millie Bobby Brown is back in the spotlight — and rumors that she’ll join the Star Wars universe have started making the rounds.

The Mirror reported that Brown is currently in talks with Disney about a future film or series. According to the outlet, both Brown and her father are hopeful she’ll reach a deal. The Mirror’s sources indicate that Brown is asking for $12 million for the role. And it seems the final decision will come down to whether or not she feels like a good fit.

There’s been no confirmation of such reports from Disney or Brown. However, fans have started speculating about who the actor could play. Lucasfilm has no shortage of Star Wars shows and movies planned for the future. Brown could show up in any one of them. And speculation suggests she could portray a character fans already know and love: Princess Leia.

Fans are speculating about Brown playing a young Princess Leia

With Obi-Wan Kenobi bringing in a young Princess Leia, viewers are wondering if Millie Bobby Brown will play a slightly older version of the Star Wars character. Both MovieWeb and Forbes suggested she could tackle the role. As MovieWeb pointed out, Brown even admitted “she’d love a role like that” back in 2016.

Vivien Lyra Blair portrayed young Leia in season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, the 10-year-old actor wouldn’t be able to bring her young adult years to life any time soon. Brown, on the other hand, could offer another perspective of Leia’s past. And several deep fakes on YouTube highlight the similarities between Brown and Carrie Fisher’s Leia.

Of course, Leia’s not the only Star Wars character Brown could play. With all the Disney+ series planned for the franchise, the opportunities are endless. And timing may play a significant role in Brown’s potential casting. After all, she’s still got several Netflix projects to wrap up.

After ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Brown’s next project is ‘Enola Holmes 2’

We’ll have to wait and see if Millie Bobby Brown signs on for a Star Wars show or film, but fans of the actor have other projects to look forward to in the meantime. After Stranger Things Season 4, Brown next appearance will be Enola Holmes 2. In addition to playing the film’s lead, Brown also serves as a producer.

According to IMDb, Enola Holmes 2 is complete and arriving sometime in 2022. With that in mind, we’ll see Brown again soon — even if it’s not in a galaxy far, far away.

