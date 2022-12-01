‘Million Dollar Listing’: Josh Altman’s Team Shocking Sales –Over $1 Billion in Real Estate Last Year

Josh Altman has moved into the “king” spot on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, revealing in the sneak peek season opener that his team sold over $1 billion in real estate last year.

The season opened with Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor revealing their impressive sales, admitting it was a hot buyer’s market, but also that the market (per usual) was changing.

“We had the year of our life, there’s no other way to explain it,” Altman said in a Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 confessional. He has grown his team of brokers, with his wife Heather as CEO.

The Altman Brothers sold over $1 billion in ‘Million Dollar Listing’ properties

Altman is seen hustling prices on the phone, shooting out numbers like $27.5 million, and $42 million dollars. “We sold this much real estate, every single day,” he said showing a calculator to the viewers … without the correct number, he quickly realizes.

Josh Flagg, Josh Altman | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“Wait, what the f*** number is that?” he looks at the calculator. “Wait … a lot more zeroes there. OK, are you ready? The Altman Brothers sold $1,464,000,000 worth of real estate. That’s billion with a ‘B.’ We now not only have our flagship, we now have Orange County, San Diego. And making Heather CEO of the Altman Brothers was probably the best decision we ever made.”

“Life is amazing,” he continued. “The only problem with being on top is the only direction to go … higher.”

Tracy Tutor broke records and sets a lofty goal

Tutor also expanded into Orange County and her team also broke records last year. “Last year my team and I did a record-breaking $300 million in sales,” she shared in a confessional. Like Altman, she gun slings some pretty hefty prices too.

“This year, man, I’m going there … $600 million,” she predicted. “But we are definitely gonna see a transition in the market. I’m not gonna let a crazy market slow me down.” Rising interest rates and inflation put the brakes on sales in many housing markets, but Tutor is determined to still reach her goal.

Expansion into Orange County is one of her strategies to keep the cash flowing. She’s also working in Texas and added her daughter as an intern on the team. Tutor is still with her trainer boyfriend Eric too.

Josh Flagg had a rough year personally, but his best year in business

For Flagg, business is booming but he admits it hasn’t been the “greatest” year. “Bobby and I are divorcing,” he said in a confessional. “I’m still stuck with (dog) George.”

But, “I moved to Douglas Elliman and it really is a totally different kind of environment but I like it,” Flagg said. “I’ve already done $150 million in sales and we’re slated to do $700 million in production this entire year.” He paused to think, “Actually, this is the best year I’ve ever had.”

One big benefit of working at Douglas Elliman for Flagg is he gets to see Altman and Tutor all the time – friendships that he’s cultivated through the years on Million Dollar Listing. But the series hints that all won’t be roses and sunshine in Beverly Hills. “There’s a reason you don’t work with your friends,” Tutor says in a confessional. Que the arguing …

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

