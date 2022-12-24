‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ Friendships Implode Over Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd’s Divorce – ‘F*** the Both of You!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles friendships hit a wall when Josh Flagg lashed out at Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman for spending time with his soon-to-be ex-husband Bobby Boyd.

Flagg and Boyd announced they planned to divorce as cameras rolled during the latest Million Dollar Listing LA season. Like many couples, Flagg and Boyd were both close with their mutual friends, so the divorce put Tutor and Altman on shaky ground during the early days of their split.

So Flagg exploded when he learned that Tutor and Altman’s wife had recently socialized with Boyd, telling them it was time to choose sides.

Tracy Tutor reveals to Josh Flagg that she (and Heather Altman) have talked to Bobby Boyd

While having cocktails and appetizers, Tutor told Flagg she had recently talked to Boyd. “We were chatting about that he is at a new brokerage I love and I’m supportive of,” she said. Adding, “You know he’s doing really well. I mean obviously we did not discuss your marriage.”

Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Sensing the tension, Tutor said to Flagg, “You seem annoyed.” So she pivoted, trying to steer the tension from her remarks onto Altman. “Well I’m not the only one that’s seen him, you guys saw him too,” Tutor said to Altman, sharing that Altman also socialized with Boyd.

But Altman corrected Tutor sharing that he didn’t see Boyd. “But Heather did!” Tutor said. Altman stumbled over his words, sharing with Flagg that his wife had dinner with Boyd. “Because it was his birthday week,” Altman added. “I didn’t personally go. Because I just felt like I couldn’t.”

Tracy Tutor tries tough love with Josh Flagg – and it backfires

Altman made it clear in a confessional that his “ties are with Josh Flagg” but his wife has a friendship with Boyd. Adding, “It’s a little awkward.”

It’s more than awkward.

Clearly becoming emotional, Flagg seemed distressed and perplexed. “I mean I’m not pleased,” he replied to Altman about his wife seeing Boyd. “Am I gonna say, no you’re not allowed to see another human being?”

Rather than acknowledge Flagg’s feelings and what he was experiencing with a fresh breakup, Tutor tried some tough love – which seemingly backfired.

“Honest to God, I don’t think that you are mentally that present,” she said to Flagg. “I really don’t. I think you’re present for the divorce in terms of the deal point, and I don’t think you’re present for the emotional f***ing loss that is this divorce.”

Josh Flagg gets angry and storms out of cocktails with Altman and Tracy Tutor on ‘Million Dollar Listing’

Perhaps the path Tutor took with Flagg wasn’t the best one in the moment because he ended up storming out of cocktail hour. He made it clear that he wasn’t ready to hear about how Altman and Tutor had a friendship or hung out with his ex-husband.

Adding, “You want to have a friendship with the person, have a friendship with the person,” he shot back. “But, I certainly don’t want to sit and hear about all these happy memories and all these great times so f*** the both of you,” he lashed out.

Boyd seems to have braced himself for the season. He posted an article on Instagram about a “massive” fight with Flagg that was teased for the upcoming season. “I’m unsubscribing from the drama,” he captioned the commentary he added over the headline.