‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Season 14 Reveals Friendship Tests and Romance Breakdown

Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor return for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14, and the deals look hot but the drama is on fire.

Cozy friendships appear to be tested this season, plus Flagg’s divorce from Bobby Boyd becomes contentious when the former couple has to finally face one another for the first time when they co-list a home. Boyd isn’t the only relationship that is strained for Flagg. Even though he and Tutor have a close friendship, their relationship is tested over a tense negotiation.

While Altman continues to grow his business, making his wife Heather a partner in the Altman Brothers, he makes a real estate move that is a little too close to home.

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Season 14 is a parade of big celebrity homes

The Million Dollar Listing Season 14 trailer teases celebrity home sales from John Legend’s former home to Marilyn Monroe’s house. “This is where Marilyn Monroe lived,” Flagg tells potential buyers. They ask him, “When she was alive?” Flagg, a little stunned, hesitates before he says, “Yeah.”

Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman |Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images

One of Tutor’s clients is obsessed with Diane Keaton’s former home, sharing, “This is why I need to live here.” According to Bravo, “With her business continuing to soar, Tracy sets a major record in Orange County and helps a friend purchase a long sought-after Diane Keaton-designed home.” Even the client’s cat “likes it.”

Co-listing ‘Million Dollar Listing’ properties is no cakewalk

Heather Altman and Tutor decide to co-list a home and Tutor shows up at a broker’s open in a “Josh Altman” costume. But the catch is they must sell it in 21 days.

ALTMAN?. FLAGG?. TUTOR?. All working under the same agency roof for the first time…let the listings begin. #MDLLA comes back on the market with an all new season Dec 8! Click here to watch the full trailer of what's to come: https://t.co/HaAUYeOVpH pic.twitter.com/uIvEwQRSye — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 16, 2022

The new season appears to be filled with broken sales records across the board. “We’re a broken record when it comes to breaking records,” Altman boldly tells a client. But the brokers know the market is different and “interest rates are just climbing,” Flagg says to a client. Flagg also seems pretty confident about a deal he’s doing with Tutor but she’s not so sure. “Don’t f*** this deal up for me,” she warns him.

Altman and Flagg are also on shaky ground. “You’re like a co-listing nightmare,” Altman tells Flagg walking away from him on the street.

The Altmans are also made an offer on their home that seems to be hard to refuse. Heather Altman says, “I’m not gonna consider it.” But her husband …

Josh Flagg lashes out over divorce drama

Tears and relationship drama are also on the forefront as Tutor melts into her daughter’s arms exhausted and sharing that “I can’t do everything.” Also, Flagg reveals to Tutor and Altman that he is dating someone after he split from Boyd. “He’s a listing agent,” Flagg spills as Altman replies, “Oh my God. Just take time.”

But Flagg doesn’t seem to agree. He’s seen telling his new boyfriend that he loves him while they are on a date. Meanwhile, the Altmans talk to Boyd who reveals the divorce is not final. When Flagg learns that Tutor and Altman are in touch with Boyd, he is angry. “If you wanna have a friendship with this person, have a friendship with this person,” he says. “F*** both of you.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angles Season 14 premieres Thursday, December 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘RHONY’ Sonja Morgan on Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd’s Split: ‘They Don’t Have Permission From Me to Get Divorced!’