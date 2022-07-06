‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Put on ‘Pause’ After Fredrik Eklund Left the Series

Million Dollar Listing New York is rumored to have stopped filming and the series was “paused” months after original cast member Fredrik Eklund announced he was leaving the series.

Eklund was often a main draw to the series thanks to his over-the-top actions, but also sales. His feuds with co-stars Ryan Serhant and Luis D. Ortiz kept viewers coming back for more. Plus, when he crossed over to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, he sparked new disputes – with just about every cast member.

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ put on pause?

According to Variety, sources revealed that the Bravo real estate series was not officially canceled but instead “paused.” As noted in Variety’s reporting, series like The Real Housewives of Miami stopped filming in 2013, only to be resurrected in 2021. “Bravo never uses the word ‘canceled,’ instead considering series to be ‘paused,'” according to Variety. Adding, “In the case of Million Dollar Listing New York, the network had no comment, but the current incarnation of the show is over.”

Million Dollar Listing New York, which spun off from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in 2012, was nominated for an Emmy in 2014 and 2015. The New York cast has also yet to comment.

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ ratings dropped during season 9

Million Dollar Listing New York always enjoyed high ratings, generating more than 1 million viewers during the season 3 high. But the series’ ratings have steadily dropped over the past few years. When Ortiz returned to the show for season 8, which filmed in 2019 and aired in 2020, ratings hovered above the 700,000 mark. The season high hit 922,000 viewers.

But Million Dollar Listing New York Season 9 never reached the 700,000 viewer mark. The lowest rated episode drew only 414,000 viewers. The highest rated episode was 634,000. Eklund remained on the cast this season, but split his time between Los Angeles and New York. Plus, the pandemic put a damper on filming as agents were restricted from filming elaborate parties. Ortiz did not appear again that season and new broker Kirsten Jordan joined the series.

Bravo executive Andy Cohen discussed why RHOM was “paused” and said it had everything to do with ratings. “People ask me about Miami all the time and say will you ever bring it back?” Cohen on his Instagram stories in 2020.

“The reason that we let it go was, I remember the ratings went down toward the end of the season,” he said. “Which never happens. Like it went down for the reunion, and if it’s going down toward the end that’s just never a good sign. But anyway, I hear your love all the time and really appreciate the show and the women.”

Did Fredrik Eklund’s ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ departure impact the show? That’s the million dollar question

Cohen added that a big player on RHOM left the show, which ultimately ended it’s run. “And mama Elsa got sick and dropped out so that was a big hit for the show, it was … it just ended,” he said. However, RHOM returned for season 4 to considerable fanfare. The renewed series featured previous and new cast members and was a welcome addition to NBC’s Peacock streaming platform.

It may have taken a few seasons, but The Real Housewives of New York City also faced the same dillema after Bethenny Frankel left the series. Frankel left and returned to the show, finally leaving after RHONY Season 11. The series went for two more seasons but was also put on “pause.” Bravo recently announced a plan to completely recast RHONY while running a “legacy” type ‘RHONY’ series with original cast members.

So did Eklund’s departure have anything to do with Million Dollar Listing New York‘s “pause”? Maybe. But, Bravo confirmed Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is filming season 14. David Parnes and James Harris both left, plus the series will no longer feature Eklund. However, last season’s ratings were still strong despite a dip between season 12 and season 13. So did Eklund help to drive the ratings on the Los Angeles series? Time will tell when Million Dollar Listing Los Angles returns for season 14.

