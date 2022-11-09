‘Million Dollar Listing’: Ryan Serhant Struggled With Skin Disorder That Almost Destroyed Him

In a raw and open thread, Million Dollar Listing New York broker Ryan Serhant opened up about how a skin condition in his teens and 20s nearly killed his confidence.

The bold agent admitted the condition, which he said was a combination of serious acne and rosacea, kept him sidelined, unable to make eye contact with people. Prior to Million Dollar Listing, Serhant was an actor – he even appeared in the soap As the World Turns. But every audition and encounter left him depressed and exhausted. He revealed how he turned his life around and it had everything to do with persistence, patience, and love.

Ryan Serhant from ‘Million Dollar Listing’ struggled with a skin disorder in his teens

Serhant unraveled a lengthy Twitter thread about what he faced in his youth. “Believe it or not, I used to have absolutely ZERO self-confidence because I suffered from a skin disorder that went well into my twenties… until I decided to make THIS change,” he wrote.

Ryan Serhant | Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

He went on to describe how he was not only prone to acne, “but my face was also fire-engine red from rosacea, a skin condition that primarily affects older women in the Midwest… and me. My face felt and looked like it was on fire.”

He thought he was only right for monster roles due to his skin

Serhant pursued an acting career at the time and felt that his “flawed” skin would relegate him to monster-type roles. “What roles suited a pimply red face? Elderly burn victim? Phantom of the Opera? It was crushing my confidence,” he shared.

At that point, Serhant sought help, which included finding a dermatologist who understood and personally experienced his same condition. He removed certain foods like caffeine and sugar. Serhant also worked a second job to earn enough money to have laser treatments, designed to shrink the size of facial blood vessels.

Serhant reflected on how his self-confidence suffered – until he took action. “But here’s the thing: for me, despite being a lot of work, this was all worth it. Until I solved this problem, I couldn’t even look people in the eye. I just stared at the ground when talking because I was so self-conscious about my red zits,” he shared.

How did Ryan finally grow into the confident ‘Million Dollar Listing’ broker?

Like a Million Dollar Listing sale, anything worthwhile takes time, he said. “And while it involved a lot of trial and error, I eventually found the right balance of treatments, resulting in normal, clear skin. That’s all I wanted. And I am still grateful I made the decision to change my skin every single day,” he wrote.

Serhant, who was known as the charismatic broker on Million Dollar Listing, said a perfect exterior isn’t the key to success. “And look – there are also flaws we CAN learn to live with, the flaws that are actually character. For example, if younger Ryan who went gray at sixteen knew that his cursed gray hair would become his calling card, he could have saved A LOT of time and money dying his hair,” he joked. Serhant often talked about going grey at an early age on Million Dollar Listing, which ultimately became a signature for the broker.

He admitted to feeling beaten down, even as a luxury property broker. “For years, I was walking around burdened by my skin, hair, weight, anxiety, and fear of failure. They were like dumbbells I carried with me all day long – to auditions, job interviews, parties, and even the negotiation table,” he wrote.

But concluded, “It’s time to set the weight down. The burden we all carry around can be so heavy! Shake it off. Get over yourself.” Adding, “See what happens when you’re lighter, freer, and ready to grab life by the throat.”

RELATED: ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’: Ryan Serhant Reveals Why He Used to Hate Filming the Show