Milo Ventimiglia Teases Reunion With ‘This Is Us’ Wife Mandy Moore on New Series, ‘The Company You Keep’

Milo Ventimiglia teased a possible reunion with his This Is Us wife, Mandy Moore, on the set of his new ABC series, The Company You Keep. The drama, which makes its debut on Feb. 19, stars Milo as a con man, a role very different than This Is Us‘ lovable Jack Pearson. So how would Mandy Moore figure into a series where Milo’s new character is decidedly different? Milo’s got her role covered.

‘This and Us’ and the first episodes of ‘The Company You Keep’ were filmed within two weeks of each other

As This Is Us wrapped its sixth and final season, The Company You Keep ramped up production for its pilot episode. But, the actor only took a two-week break after the emotional rollercoaster of This Is Us’ final season before diving headfirst into his new series.

The ABC thriller-drama, based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, was in the works for two years. The actor served as executive producer and developed the project while wrapping the final season of the NBC family drama.

Milo told TV Insider of the challenging schedule, “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t want to stop at all.” These changes included switching up a look he had for six years on the beloved NBC series.

Milo’s look was stuck in the past for much of his time as This Is Us‘ Jack. The character wore styles from the 1960s through the 1980s. By Jack’s side was his faithful wife Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore.

Since the actor already surrounded himself with much of the This Is Us crew and even on-screen best friend Jon Huertas (Miguel), it’s only fitting that he finds a place for Mandy at the table of The Company You Keep. But how would she fit in? Milo already has a plan.

Milo Ventimiglia has plans for Mandy Moore to be a part of ‘The Company You Keep’

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Milo Ventimiglia discussed how Mandy Moore would be a part of his new ABC series. He already has her role in The Company You Keep figured out.

“I mean, can I get Mandy Moore behind the lens? Yes, I would love to,” he admitted. This wouldn’t be the first time Mandy has directed on the small-screen.

Mandy made her directorial debut with Episode 9’s “The Hill” of the show’s season 6. It’s the second part of the drama’s Big Three trilogy. The installment focused on the breakdown of Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) marriage.

In an interview with NBC, Milo complimented his longtime friend on her directorial skills. He said, “I wanna say my TV wife, my scene partner, my dear friend, Mandy Moore. She’s a powerhouse, and she knows exactly what she wants. She inspires us and leads us in those moments we need in front of the camera. And she is a wonderful, wonderful director.”

Milo Ventimiglia has already reunited with ‘This Is Us’ BFF Jon Huertas for his new ABC drama

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo admitted his new series wouldn’t take him too far from his This Is Us family. The actor subsequently shared he was deeply connected to the cast and crew of the NBC series and wanted as many of them on board with The Company You Keep as possible.

“As this show was taking shape when we were developing a pilot episode, I was walking around the This is Us set [on the Paramount Studios lot in LA], quietly having conversations with department heads. ‘Hey, you think you’d want to come on board and do this?’” he told EW.

“And people are like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ I talked to [the] hair-and-makeup [department], I talked to the camera [operators], I talked to the grips and the electrics. However, seeing the same familiar faces loading lights and gear and keeping the set safe is important to me.”

Jon Huertas, who played Milo’s best pal Miguel on the NBC series, has also joined the production. Thus far, he has directed two episodes of The Company You Keep. Jon starts his tenure with the show’s fifth episode and directs its 10th.

“I can’t tell you how comforting it was to see [Jon] pop up in the prep schedule on emails, talking about characters, story, talking about shot lists,” Milo said. However, “It goes back to knowing that we have a high-level crew. I don’t have to worry about it.”

The Company You Keep debuts on ABC beginning Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. EST.