Miranda Hobbes Famously Hated Los Angeles, Is That Changing for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2?

Miranda Hobbes wasn’t a fan of Los Angeles when she visited the city during season 3 of Sex and the City. The ever-logical lawyer could not wait to return to the mean streets of New York. Things look like they’ve changed, though. At the end of And Just Like That… season 1, Miranda was prepared to uproot her life, give up a promising internship and follow her new love, Che Diaz, to LA. Is Miranda there to stay, though? Some hints from the show’s upcoming season suggest Miranda could become bi-coastal.

Miranda talked about her disdain for Los Angeles in season 3 of ‘Sex and the City’

Miranda Hobbes jetted off in the season finale of And Just Like That… to follow her love, Che Diaz, to LA. While Miranda was wholly thrilled to be following her new partner across the country, her feelings about LA weren’t always so sunny.

1998 Sarah Jessica Parker And Cynthia Nixon Star In Sex In The City. (Photo By Getty Images)

In season 3 of Sex and the City, Miranda accompanied Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones on a trip to California. The trip centered around Carrie meeting with entertainment executives about potentially optioning her column. While none of the gals were particularly thrilled with their West Coast experience, Miranda was the one who seemed most interested in returning home, especially after seeing what the LA culture had done to an old friend.

At the end of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 1, Miranda was headed for LA

Miranda’s season 1 storyline angered fans for several reasons. Not only did Miranda leave her husband, Steve Brady, to pursue Che, but she also acted completely out of character. Even if we ignore the alcoholism storyline that the show’s writers set up and promptly dropped, Miranda’s impulsivity and lack of dedication to her career feel incredibly out of the norm.

Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The season finale did little to bolster fans’ opinion of Miranda and her storyline. As the season drew to a close, the once-dedicated lawyer opted to give up a prestigious internship to follow Che to California while they filmed a pilot. Not only did Miranda’s decision to forgo her career aspirations bother fans, but her sudden enthusiasm for Los Angeles didn’t fit the character either. We may be seeing more of it, though.

Will she be spending more time on the West Coast in season 2?

Nixon is signed on for season 2 of And Just Like That…,; so is Sara Ramirez, the actor who portrays Miranda’s love. Che is set to have a bigger role than they had in season 1. If Che and Miranda are together, one can assume Che’s enhanced storyline will impact Miranda.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

A recent casting rumor has some fans wondering if Miranda will spend more time on the West Coast than ever. According to Deadline, Tony Danza has been cast in the series to portray Che’s on-screen dad in the show they left New York to film. If the show is a go, and presumably it is considering Danza’s casting, it seems plausible that Che will be spending more time in California. Will Miranda go with them?

Most fans probably hope Che and Miranda will end their oddly-paced romance in favor of separate storylines. We have a sinking suspicion separate storylines are not likely to happen. How Che and Miranda’s storyline will play out is anyone’s guess. The on-screen loves have not yet been spotted filming together. Perhaps we’ll get a clearer picture once photographers spot them in a scene together.

RELATED: 5 ‘And Just Like That…’ Filming Locations You Can Visit Right Now