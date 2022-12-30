Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents

Miranda Lambert loves her pets and farm animals. She often shares photos of them on social media. And just days before Christmas, the country star admitted she made a critical error regarding one of her dogs’ presents.

Miranda Lambert started MuttNation, a foundation for rescue dogs

Miranda Lambert with one of her dogs and her husband, Brandon McLoughlin | Walmart Inc.

Lambert is an award-winning country musician who has enjoyed immense success. But she’s also a passionate animal advocate who started MuttNation with her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009. The foundation’s mission is to ensure rescue and shelter dogs are adopted and go to safe and happy forever homes.

“Rescue dogs, and I have eight, have always been a big part of my life, so using my platform to start MuttNation back in 2009 was second nature to me,” Lambert told People. “The hundreds of shelters and thousands of dogs we’ve been able to help over the years gives me so much joy.”

In partnership with Tractor Supply, MuttNation offers a line of dog and cat products, including food, beds, and toys. Each purchase helps fund MuttNation’s rescue and adoption programs.

Miranda Lambert reveals the mistake she made with her dog’s Christmas present

Delta broke into her Christmas presents early ?? don’t forget to treat your pet for Christmas with @muttnation toys from @TractorSupply…and make sure you hide ‘em well!!!

Shop here: https://t.co/WU5hymdxT3 pic.twitter.com/A8zQJYsUTu — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 18, 2022

In a recent Twitter post, Lambert shared a photo of her dog Delta scrambling into a box of toys. The country star revealed that the pooch found her holiday presents, suggesting Lambert made a mistake by not hiding them well.

“Delta broke into her Christmas presents early,” the “Geraldene” singer wrote before adding a plug for her foundation. “Don’t forget to treat your pet for Christmas with @muttnation toys from @TractorSupply…and make sure you hide ‘em well!!!”

Lambert often shares photos of Delta, a small mixed breed with a brindle coat, on MuttNation’s Twitter page. In one post, the foundation revealed Delta is one of the older dogs Lambert has adopted.

?Senior dog appreciation post ?Miss Delta Dawn is a senior dog, but she’s still got as much sass and spunk as ever. Older dogs often get overlooked in shelters, but still have so much joy to offer. pic.twitter.com/jU2gb65MdX — Miranda Lambert's MuttNation (@MuttNation) June 30, 2022

“Miss Delta Dawn is a senior dog, but she’s still got as much sass and spunk as ever,” the caption above a photo of Delta, Lambert, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin reads. “Older dogs often get overlooked in shelters but still have so much joy to offer.”

Her husband Brendan McLoughlin became a dad to the country star’s animals

Lambert isn’t just a mom of five dogs. The singer lives on a farm with dozens of other animals, including three cats, a horse, rabbits, chickens, and goats.

Her husband, who has a son from a previous relationship, had no pets when he and the Grammy-winning artist two began dating. But he happily adopted them when the two tied the knot in 2019.

“[Brendan is] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full,” Lambert told People. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid — we can mix and mingle.’”