Miranda Lambert Already Has 2 Characters for Her Next Album and Teases ‘Palomino Part 2’

Country singer Miranda Lambert released her album Palomino on April 29. As an album, it is a creative journey of characters. In a recent interview with the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert teased that she is in the beginning stages of working on her next album, “maybe like Palamino Part 2.”

Miranda Lambert lived out her album ‘Palomino’

In July, Lambert went on a trip out West with her husband Brendan McLoughlin and their friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.

The group traveled with their Airstream trailers, and Lambert revealed that going on the trip made her feel like she was “living out some of the Palamino stuff.”

“Well, for this album we just made up a lot of characters. But I think it’s kind of a mixture of people that we’ve met along the way. I think we sort of created these people. And then what’s funny, I went on the Airstream trip in July. It’s the first time I’ve ever taken a full summer month off,” Lambert said on the Best of US99 podcast.

She continued, “I felt like I was like life imitating art because I was like living out some of the Palomino stuff, you know. ‘Cause I go everywhere I just don’t see anything.”

The country singer found inspiration for ‘Palomino Part 2’

Speaking on the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert discussed how she used her trip out West this summer to inspire her music.

“We met some characters. Campgrounds are full of them,” Lambert said.

When asked what local characters she discovered, Lambert revealed that a possible future character on her next album will be named Diane.

“I think Diane will for sure. I met her in Moab. She was next door in her big-time motor home,” Lambert said.

She added, “I was gathering more information for the next journey record, maybe like Palamino Part 2.”

One character Miranda Lambert found is ‘a sculpture’

In addition to finding inspiration at campgrounds, Miranda Lambert revealed that she also thinks “dive bars” are a great place to discover people.

“Dive bars are my favorite, obviously. I mean, I go way back with dive bars. We found a lot of cool dive bars,” Lambert said on the Best of US99 podcast.

Lambert also shared that one character on her next album is not inspired by a person she met, but by “a sculpture” she found while traveling.

“I found this beautiful piece of art in Jackson Hole. It’s kind of like a sculpture. She’s kind of small, but probably like a foot tall. Her name’s Harriet With Her Lariat. She’s like this pin-up girl with a rope,” Lambert described on her podcast.

She continued, “And I was like, ‘OK, she’s going somewhere. She’s going in a song for sure.’ As soon I get her I’m like, ‘What songs? What are you here to tell me, Harriet?'”

Fans of Lambert will have to stay tuned to Lambert’s music to see how Diane and Harriet’s stories are incorporated into a future album.

