Miranda Lambert, a native of Texas, has been trained and is licensed to carry a firearm. The country music singer has no intention of giving up her weapon, saying she likes to have it for protection. It may not be a shotgun, as stated in the lyrics of “Gunpowder & Lead,” but make no mistake—Lambert is armed.

Miranda Lambert got her concealed handgun license at 17

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lambert explained how she ended up writing her song “Gunpowder & Lead.” The country music singer said that the lyrics for the song came together when she was 17 as she was getting her concealed handgun license.

Lambert has spoken multiple times about growing up around guns. The Mama’s Broken Heart singer told TIME that her father was a cop and that she learned about guns and gun safety from an early age.

“I’ve just grown up around them, so it’s my normal. I’m a girl, I travel a lot by myself, and I like to carry to protect myself. I know everybody has an opinion on it, and it’s polarizing, but for me, it’s just a way of life.”

In 2012, the singer explained to Self Magazine that she carries a gun for protection after getting a death threat. She said, “I got a death threat a few years ago and was really scared. But I don’t want bodyguards. I am my own security.”

The enthusiasm that Lambert had for guns did not end there. The singer even donned gun-and-holster shoes to the 2016 Country Music Awards.

Getting a concealed carry license

A concealed carry license allows you to carry a firearm while out in public legally. You can wear a holster or similar gear to keep your gun concealed on your person. You can also carry it in a bag, backpack, or another object meant to hold firearms. Some jurisdictions only permit the concealed carry of pistols, while others allow the carriage of billy clubs, electronic weapons, and knives.

There is no federal statute that regulates concealed carrying. Laws permitting the concealed carrying of weapons vary per state but are present in all 50. Different states have vastly different legal environments. Some, like Hawaii, have stringent prohibitions, while others, like Vermont, have adopted constitutional or permitless carry.

States also differ over whether concealed carry permits are issued locally or in the state. Possibly the only condition shared by all states is that an application cannot be on the federal list of forbidden individuals.

Miranda Lambert is a skilled hunter

In a conversation with Field and Stream, Lambert discussed her love for hunting. She stated that hunting provides her with the opportunity to recharge her batteries and clear her mind. Lambert said she has gone hunting a couple of times in Oklahoma and East Texas and loved it.

Lambert uses a Remington 20-gauge shotgun, which happens to be one of her favorite guns to shoot. The Texas native recalled that her father took her on hunting trips when she was young, albeit they focused more on bonding than the actual sport.

Lambert added that she had always wanted to go hunting with her family but that her father had assumed her brother would become the more accomplished of the two hunters.

Lambert’s love for hunting has created controversy, as she has expressed her love for her animals on numerous occasions. In her defense, the singer said hunters help preserve the outdoors.

