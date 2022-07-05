Miranda Lambert Encourages Husband Brendan McLoughlin to Post Shirtless Photos: ‘Don’t Rob the World’

Country artist Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin wed in 2019, with the couple sometimes sharing pictures on social media. Lambert even commented on her husband’s shirtless pictures, saying he shouldn’t “rob the world” of thirst traps.

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posts shirtless pictures on Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 2022 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Lambert is the Grammy Award-winning country singer behind “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” “If I Was a Cowboy,” and “The House That Built Me.” She earned millions of Spotify plays on songs like “Bluebird” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” also partnering with musicians like Carrie Underwood.

Fans can even keep up with Lambert on her husband’s Instagram account. In 2020, McLoughlin posted a shirtless Instagram picture of himself poolside, earning dozens of “thirsty” comments and over 10,000 likes.

“Those abs!!! 6 pack and a half…,” one comment said. “As much as I love Blake, he’s gonna need to put down the Red Solo Cups.”

“I’m actually blushing and feeling guilty for no good reason lol,” another fan wrote. “Ms. Miranda, how do you ever find time for your music with all that distraction going on??? Balance dahrling, and marigold mornings.”

Miranda Lambert tells her husband not to ‘rob the world’ of shirtless photos

Lambert isn’t upset at the thirsty comments on her husband’s Instagram pictures. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer encourages her partner to have his picture taken.

“I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world,” Lambert said during an interview with PEOPLE. I’m a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!'”

Who is Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin?

Lambert began dating country artist Blake Shelton in 2006, with the couple officially tying the knot in 2011. In 2015, the two publicly announced their divorce. Since then, Lambert began dating McLoughlin, a retired NYPD officer. After dating for just a few months, the couple got married in 2019 and has been together ever since.

“I want to be open about how happy we are,” Lambert said during the same interview. “I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music, or anything else. I just care that I’m being me.”

“He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” she continued. “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you, and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Fans can keep up with this couple thanks to their individual Instagram accounts. Music by Lambert, including her 2022 release Palomino, is available on most major streaming platforms.

