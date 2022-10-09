Miranda Lambert’s Fall Fashion Is Literal Fire

Miranda Lambert is pulling out all the stops for her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo. That includes combining her love of fashion and theatrics. And the country star just unveiled a look that’s literal fire.

Miranda Lambert has her own fashion line, Idyllwind

Lambert may have started as a country singer. But in recent years, she has parlayed her celebrity style into a successful business.

In 2018, the “Hell on Heels” singer launched Idyllwind — a clothing line inspired by her country aesthetic. During a 2019 interview with Page Six, she described the brand as an “extension” of her and her music.

“It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge — it definitely reflects my personal style,” Lambert explained. “It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time.”

Idyllwind — named for one of the “Drunk” singer’s horses — carries pieces the artist wears herself, including T-shirts, cowboy boots, and fringed jackets.

Miranda Lambert recently unveiled a ‘fire jacket’ rigged with pyrotechnics

Lambert often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses on her social media pages. And in a recent Twitter post, she wowed fans by unveiling an exciting new look.

The 38-year-old shared a video of her wearing a unique leather jacket. As she turns with her arms spread out, fireworks-like sparks shoot from the fringe-lined sleeves. In the caption, Lambert thanked her style and design team for creating the piece.

“Light ’em up and watch ’em burn,” she wrote. “@tiffanygifford & Tom, you’re badasses for bringing this to life.”

Lambert posted the same video clip on her Instagram page. In the comments, the Idyllwind account revealed the jacket is from her line. “Our Idyllwind Pink Metallic Leather Fringe Jacket can handle the heat,” the company noted.

The singer’s stylist, Tiffany Gifford, also commented on the post. And she noted the fire jacket was her idea. “Thank you for trusting me with this fire-brained idea,” Gifford wrote.

Lambert will wear the fire jacket during her Las Vegas residency

Miranda Lambert kicked off her residency in September. The show — Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency — is taking place in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater.

In a chat with E! News, the star talked about how different it feels to perform in one place night after night.

“I’m excited to be in one spot,” she said. “I’ve been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change.”

Lambert also noted she wants her show to be theatrical and exciting. So she designed it with lots of pyrotechnics — hence the fire jacket.

“I’ve always been, ‘Just make it a big honky-tonk,’ and that’s kind of what we’re doing, just with a lot of flair. I’m able to do a lot of stuff I’ve never done on the road before production-wise,” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer explained.

“There’s a lot of pyro, which I really love, and more rhinestones and more fringe. What’s not to love?”

