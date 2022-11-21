Miranda Lambert Fans Are Hoping She’ll Clean up at the 2023 Grammys ‘Like [She] Should Have at the CMAs’

On Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards which will be held on Feb. 5, 2023. Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert was nominated for four awards, the most of the country-genre nominees. On social media, fans of Lambert shared their hopes for Lambert to win big at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Miranda Lambert was nominated for four Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards, there are four country music categories: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Lambert received nominations in all four categories. After nominations were announced, Lambert shared her reaction on social media.

“Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!! I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it’s Grammy time!” Lambert tweeted

Fans shared their support for the country singer

After Lambert posted her gratitude to be nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards, fans of the singer congratulated her and shared their hopes that the singer will win some awards, particularly after the country singer went home empty-handed at the 2022 CMA Awards.

“Maybe you’ll rack up here like you should have at the CMAs,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“You deserve every award that comes your way,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations!! You deserve every award you get!!! Love your music!”

Who is Miranda Lambert nominated against at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

In the country music categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Lambert is the only artist who is nominated in all four categories. Nominees for the country music categories can be viewed below.

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song:

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris (Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, and Jimmy Robbins)

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, and Robert Williford)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Taylor Swift (Songwriters Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Willie Nelson (Songwriters: Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Songwriters: Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis)

Best Country Album:

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

