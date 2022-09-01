Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’

The Academy of Country Music Honors were held in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 24. Each year, the event honors those who won Academy of Country Music’s Special Awards during the most recent award show season. Country singer Miranda Lambert attended the ACM Honors with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and some fans can’t get enough of their relationship.

(L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert posted a video with Brendan McLoughlin

At ACM Honors, Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award, which goes to an individual who has won Top New Artist, Top Male Vocalist or Top Female Vocalist, and Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Lambert is one of eight country artists to earn the ACM Triple Crown Award and received the accolade at the most recent ACM Honors ceremony.

Ahead of the award show, Lambert published a video of herself with McLoughlin on social media. The video is set to Lambert’s song “Geraldene.”

In the video, the two smile and pose for photos together. Lambert and McLoughlin then break into a little dance and McLoughlin kisses Lambert’s cheek.

Country fans are happy for Miranda Lambert

On Instagram, multiple fans of Lambert commented on the video, sharing their observations of the couple. Some celebrities even shared their opinions too.

Singer Ashland Craft commented, “Literally glowingggggg.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy you’re glowing!!!!”

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “She got her a beautiful man, that boy is happy!”

“… He’s crazy about you. Sets a good example for us out here,” wrote an Instagram user.

Last night at @theryman for #ACMHonors. A special night with friends and heroes. Y’all tune in to the show on Sept. 13th on Fox! pic.twitter.com/Z156FuvdjP — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 25, 2022

The country singer married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019

Lambert and McLoughlin have had a whirlwind romance. The two met in 2018 when Lambert performed on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. At the time, McLoughlin was an officer with the New York Police Department, and he worked security at the show that day.

The two married in January 2019, just a few months after originally meeting. Lambert and her husband primarily live on her farm in Nashville. However, they do split time between Nashville and New York City, where McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship.

In a 2019 interview with Extra, Lambert revealed what her relationship with McLoughlin is like.

“My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great,” said Lambert.

She continued, “We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Based on fans’ comments on her new Instagram posts, it’s clear fans of Lambert are happy about her marriage too.

