Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened

Miranda Lambert has several tattoos. However, this did not always go down well with her father, Rick Lambert. Reportedly, Rick was not happy when Lambert decided to get a tattoo for the first time. Luckily, fellow country star George Strait was able to smooth things out between the father and daughter.

Miranda Lambert has 8 tattoos

Miranda Lambert performs during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lambert has two prominent tattoos on her forearms. On one arm is a tattoo of two pistols with angel wings (above). Another arm features a Queen of Hearts and the letter “M.”

“It represents a lot of things in my life,” Lambert explained to People about her Queen of Hearts tattoo. “I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me. It’s about making sure I know that I’m the queen of my own heart.”

Additionally, Lambert has smaller tattoos as well. She has the word “tumbleweed” on her right arm, an arrow on her right hand underneath her pinky finger, and a cross on her right wrist. Lambert also has a music note on her right arm, which is a matching tattoo she got in 2015 with singers Gwen Sebastian and RaeLynn.

On her left foot, Lambert has inked the word “wild” and a feather. On the other foot, she has what looks to be the logo of the nonprofit organization, MuttNation, which helps animals in shelters find homes.

Miranda Lambert’s dad was not happy the first time she got a tattoo

Everyone has a George story, but @mirandalambert's is tough to beat! Create your own memory w/ The King in Vegas! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/Gc1wwjrcZr — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 5, 2017

Lambert’s first tattoo was the two pistols with wings. She has shared that her dad initially disapproved of it, but George Strait managed to change his mind.

“I got it when I was 22 on tour with George Strait,” Lambert told USA Weekend (via The Boot). “It’s the first thing I ever did without asking my parents. My dad didn’t speak to me for a week.”

In a video on Strait’s Twitter account, Lambert explained how Strait helped her out. “Somehow George found out about the drama between me and my dad, and he sent out for like 75 press-on tattoos, fake tattoos. And we went in to take our end-of-tour picture, and the whole group – like 60 people – all had fake tattoos. My dad started laughing, and my dad even had one.”

That helped to “break the ice” between Lambert and her father, and their relationship returned to normal.

Miranda Lambert once saved her parents’ marriage

While Strait helped heal the relationship between Lambert and her father, Lambert herself also once saved her parents’ marriage.

In 2021, Rick and Lambert’s mother, Bev, appeared on the show From Cradle to Stage. They revealed that they were married for four years before Lambert was born. By 1983, their marriage was ending, and a divorce was set to be finalized on Valentine’s Day of that year. However, Bev found out she was pregnant, and the couple decided to reconcile.

Bev gave birth to Lambert in November 1983. She recalled, “That’s how Miranda saved my marriage. We would have probably never seen each other again.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.