Miranda Lambert Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Summer Bikini Body on Glamping Trip

Miranda Lambert is famous for hits such as “Gunpowder & Lead,” “The House That Built Me,” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.” Thanks to her successful country career, many fans follow her every move. Last month, the music star treated social media followers to photos of her glamping trip and even gave a glimpse of her summer bikini body.

Miranda Lambert kicked back on a Utah vacation

Miranda Lambert in March 2022 | Arturo Holmes/ACMA2022/Getty Images for ACM

On July 11, Miranda Miranda Lambert took to Instagram and Twitter to share a set of photos. The “Geraldene” singer tagged the location as Strawberry Bay Campground in Utah.

“Strawberry Bay [sparkling heart emoji]. Utah, thanks for the memories! #tourist,” she captioned the snaps.

The photos show Lambert enjoying a glamping trip with a group of people, including her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and singer Gwen Sebastian.

The first snap highlights a tanned and smiling Lambert wearing a bright-orange bikini top on a boat. She rounds out her look with neon-pink denim shorts, a star-print long-sleeve coverup, mirrored sunglasses, and a brightly colored trucker hat atop her blond hair, cascading into loose pigtails.

The post drew over 60,000 likes and 700 comments on Instagram. Many of the comments were from fans admiring Lambert’s “beautiful” appearance, while others also loved the scenery in the 38-year-old country star’s photos.

Miranda Lambert’s fans defended the star after internet trolls mocked her weight

The Grand Tetons stole my ??.

Until next time Jackson WY?. #tourist #airstreamdreams pic.twitter.com/xNM28AYno9 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 16, 2022

In early August, a TikTok user posted an 18-second clip of Miranda Lambert singing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in a T-shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots. The video quickly went viral, racking up more than 10,000 comments.

Trolls body-shamed the Grammy-winning artist by calling her “Miranda Hambert” and “Miranda Lamburger.” Some even took digs at her 2015 divorce from fellow country singer Blake Shelton by saying he “dodged a bullet.”

However, Lambert’s fans rushed to her defense. One person pointed out that most of the negative remarks came from men and noted, “Half of the men in the comments would be lucky to find a woman like her.”

Another wrote, “Why does everything have to be about looks and weight…. This post is about her singing.”

Other fans reminded critics that it’s normal for a person’s weight to change throughout life: “I just don’t understand the negative comments, man. People get older, people gain/lose weight, people get gray hair.”

The country star is busy preparing for a Las Vegas residency

He may not love you like tequila does, but you already know that @MirandaLambert loves all y'all! ❤️? ⁠

⁠

Tune in at 7pm ET for our iHeartCountry LIVE with #MirandaLambert to celebrate her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo ?: https://t.co/Nt5O33kbTT⁠ #iHeartMirandaLambert pic.twitter.com/RgUg5Pwqkn — iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) April 6, 2022

Miranda Lambert has other things to do besides care about what random commenters think about her weight. Notably, she’s preparing for her first Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo.

She’s scheduled to perform 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency is set to run from Sept. 23, 2022, through Apr. 9, 2023.

Lambert shared her excitement in a statement (via Billboard): “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas. I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise, and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

