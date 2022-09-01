Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows

In September, Miranda Lambert is set to begin a residency in Las Vegas, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin will be joining her. While on the red carpet at the recent Academy of Country Music Honors, McLoughlin revealed that he will be at “every single night” of the Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

(L-R) Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brendan McLoughlin will attend Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency

The ACM Honors took place in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 24. At the event, Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award.

While on the red carpet for the ACM Honors, Lambert and McLoughlin were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight.

When asked “how proud” he was of Lambert, McLoughlin replied, “Beyond words. It’s an honor. It’s an honor to stand next to her and watch her do what she does.”

Lambert was then asked about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, and McLoughlin revealed that he will be in attendance “every single night.”

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin told Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart

The country singer will be putting on a Las Vegas residency

Lambert’s upcoming Las Vegas residency will be held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. It is set to begin on Sept. 23 and will last through Dec. 11. After a brief break, the residency will pick up again in March 2023 and last until April 2023.

The singer previewed the residency on her YouTube channel, calling it “a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music,” Lambert said. “You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin recently went on vacation together

Lambert and McLoughlin primarily reside on Lambert’s farm in Nashville, Tennessee. In July, the couple went on a 20-day road trip with their friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman, traveling through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the ACM Honors, Lambert shared that the trip was “a good reset” button before her upcoming residency.

“We went in our Airstream out West. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked,” Lambert said.

She continued, “It got us ready for Vegas. We’re going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness.”

Tickets for Lambert’s Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists