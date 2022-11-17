Miranda Lambert Leads 2023 Country Grammy Nominations Thanks to ‘Palomino’

On Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. For the country music categories, Miranda Lambert received a nomination in each category, the most of any of her nominated peers. Lambert’s nominations primarily come from her 2022 album Palomino.

Miranda Lambert received four 2023 Grammy Award nominations

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Nov. 15, nominees for the upcoming award show were announced.

There are four country music categories at the Grammy Awards: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Lambert received nominations in all four categories.

Lambert reacted to her nominations on Twitter, writing, “Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!! I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it’s Grammy time!”

Who is Miranda Lambert nominated against?

Of all the country music nominees, Lambert is the only artist to be nominated in all four categories. Willie Nelson and Maren Morris each received three nominations in the country categories, with Nelson receiving a fourth nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.

The nominees for the country music categories can be viewed below.

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song:

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris (Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, and Jimmy Robbins)

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, and Robert Williford)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” Taylor Swift (Songwriters Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Willie Nelson (Songwriters: Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson (Songwriters: Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis)

Best Country Album:

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

My new album Palomino is out now. You’ll visit 36 places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet characters like Katie with a K & the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted w/ old friends, like Geraldene & visit places we’ve been like Waxahachie.

A look at the country singer’s Grammy-nominated work with ‘Palomino”

Lambert released Palomino on April 29 to critical acclaim. Multiple songs from the album and Palomino itself received nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

For the Best Country Solo Performance, Lambert’s song “In His Arms” is nominated. The song is the third track on Palomino and was originally released on Lambert’s 2021 collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

“If I Was a Cowboy,” the lead single from Palomino, was nominated for Best Country Song, while Palomino received a nomination for Best Country Album.

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” for which Lambert is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Combs, is from Combs’ album Growin’ Up.

