Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

For a famous musician, landing a Las Vegas residency can be life-changing. So Miranda Lambert thrilled fans when the singer/songwriter announced dates for her 2022/23 Vegas residency called Velvet Rodeo. In fact, Lambert added some concert dates to the schedule to accommodate ticket demand.

Las Vegas residencies tend to be quite lucrative for performing artists. But of course, those high ticket prices come with high expectations from concert-goers. But Lambert and her team were ready to exceed those expectations, and they have. It’s safe to say Lambert will make a massive profit from this residency.

I'm so happy to have the Velvet Rodeo Residency up and running. Thanks to everyone who came to see us on opening weekend! Hope y'all are ready for wild Wednesday. It's show 3 time!





What we know about Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo in Las Vegas

Velvet Rodeo kicked off at the end of September 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Lambert’s initial performances were dazzling, and word got out quickly, as Country Now reports. The show’s highlights include personal touches like Lambert’s family photos, gut-wrenching renditions of her hits like Vice and The House That Built Me, and stunning video productions.

But nothing could prepare fans in the audience for the grand finale, which led to sparks of pyro bursting from the sleeves of her pink fringe jacket. Lambert has been known to set things ablaze during past performances, and this one was no exception.

Every one of my Velvet Rodeo outfits has a name… meet the "Little Red Wagon" outfit

Lambert credits the venue for her visually stunning display, explaining that having a stationary show allows her team to get creative with the production. Things that couldn’t be done for a traveling concert can easily be incorporated in Las Vegas. The Planet Hollywood theater is also intimate, so every seat sold is a good seat.

Impressive Las Vegas residency revenues

It’s impossible to estimate how much Lamber could earn from Velvet Rodeo. But if past numbers indicate, all her efforts will certainly pay off. On the Strip reports on some of the highest Las Vegas residency earners:



Bette Midler ($71.8 million, The Showgirl Must Go On)

($71.8 million, The Showgirl Must Go On) Cher ($97.4 million, Cher)

($97.4 million, Cher) Jennifer Lopez ($101.9 million, All I Have)

($101.9 million, All I Have) Britney Spears ($137 million, Piece of Me)

($137 million, Piece of Me) Celine Dion ($385 million, A New Day; $296 million, Celine)

With Velvet Rodeo already earning impressive reviews and adding more show dates, Lambert could easily end up among the top earners. She’s already using some money for a good cause: $1 from every Velvet Rodeo ticket purchased goes to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert’s other projects

While everyone knows Miranda Lambert as a singer, songwriter, and performer, she has also enjoyed numerous other pursuits over the years. Lambert owns her own clothing line, Idyllwind, which she sports during parts of her Velvet Rodeo show.

Singers Miranda Lambert and Elle King at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

The 39-year-old also has a brand of wine with Red 55 winery and owns the Pink Pistol boutique in her hometown of Lindale, Texas. Lambert’s home collection at Walmart, Wanda June Home, is extremely popular. She Lambert is clearly one talented and busy lady.