Miranda Lambert Says It ‘Makes’ Her ‘Sad’ She Did Not Vocalize Support for the LGBTQ Community Sooner

Over the years, Miranda Lambert has become increasingly vocal about supporting the LGBTQ community through her music and actions. In a 2019 interview with Pride Source, Lambert shared that she wishes she had spoken up sooner and that it “makes” her “sad” that she took some time before becoming a public ally of the LGBTQ community.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert wishes she had supported the LGBTQ community sooner

Before becoming more overt with her support, Lambert tried to incorporate more inclusive ideals in her music. In an interview with Pride Source, Lambert shared that she has felt aligned with the LGBTQ community for a long time through her artistry.

“And I didn’t not declare it, you know what I mean? (Laughs.) I guess I didn’t think it would matter that much if I did or not. But I also recorded a song called ‘All Kinds of Kinds’ that was a single and there was a person (named Thomas in the song) who was a cross-dresser, so I kind of did but I just didn’t stand on a pedestal and wave a flag,” Lambert said.

She continued, “I just kind of am who I am and sang about it. I didn’t get backlash for that either, because that song is amazing and it’s about anyone being whoever they wanna be.”

While Lambert thought she was being inclusive in the past, she admitted she wishes she had been more blatant with her support sooner.

“It kind of makes me sad that I didn’t (speak up) earlier if that’s how people feel. I just didn’t know that it was that big of a deal,” she told Pride Source.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert on Being a Stepmom: ‘This Is a Whole New Journey’

Miranda Lambert is now considered an LGBTQ ally in country music

Lambert’s brother is a member of the LGBTQ community. In 2019, Lambert attended WorldPride in New York City with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, her brother, and her brother’s husband. The country singer posted about her experience at WorldPride on Instagram.

“I didn’t even realize it was making a statement ’cause I just thought it was normal, and I guess what I mean by that is, I didn’t think it was stepping out of bounds or anything because to me it’s all the same, it doesn’t matter,” Lambert told Pride Source.

She continued, “And I was just there celebrating with my brother and his husband and having a great time. But if it makes somebody happy that I’m a supporter, I’m glad.”

With the social media post, Lambert became known as one of the more outspoken LGBTQ advocates in country music.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From Blake Shelton: ‘I Won’t Lie in My Music’

The country singer understands she has ‘a platform’

While Lambert might not think supporting her brother and writing inclusive music is special, she did admit to Pride Source that she recognizes the importance of her “platform.”

“But I do have a platform and I try to use it for the better. I save dogs, and if this is what I use my platform for, just to push something positive, if this can be added to that, then I’m all about it, I’m all in. And now I realize that I need to be a little more present and vocal at times when I need to be, so thanks for that,” she said.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Calls New Love a ‘Hallmark Movie’ After Blake Shelton Divorce