Miranda Lambert Names Her Best Breakup Songs to Listen to When Dealing With Heartbreak

When Miranda Lambert started her career, she was primarily known for writing revenge-themed breakup songs. Nowadays, Lambert is one of the biggest stars in country music. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert shared what she thinks are the best breakup songs in her discography.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert thinks breakup songs depend on a listener’s mood

When asked what she thinks her strongest breakup tracks are by Vulture, Lambert had a few suggestions depending on what a listener is looking for.

“Well, if you’re heartbroken about it, then probably ‘More Like Her.’ That one’s just a gut-wrencher,” Lambert initially named.

The singer-songwriter then admitted she has quite a few breakup songs that can be listened to when angry.

“But if you’re pissed, then there’s a lot,” Lambert told Vulture. “I mean, I can’t tell you how many people, girls, come up to me and say, ‘Your Kerosene record got me through a terrible breakup.’ I mean, ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ is the staple I would pick if I was pissed and wanted to break stuff and get drunk and be mad at my ex.”

The singer also appreciates some ballads she has released

Speaking with Vulture, Lambert explained that she would often perform ballads after performing her angry breakup songs. However, she realized she had to “switch” up the setlist based on fans’ reactions.

“I, for a while, did this set where I would end with a fiery one and then go down and do a couple ballads, like ‘House That Built Me’ and ‘Dark Bars.’ I had to switch it, because I would do ‘Mama’s’ before ‘House That Built Me,’ and always girls would start fighting in the front row, and then they’d still be fighting through my ballad,” Lambert explained.

She added, “And I’m like, All right, we’re going to have to put ‘House That Built Me’ somewhere else because they don’t get over it quick enough.“

Miranda Lambert loves her song ‘The House That Built Me’

Fans of Lambert know how much she loves the song “The House That Built Me,” which she released on her 2009 album Revolution. Because of this, it makes sense that the singer-songwriter would want concertgoers to take the time to appreciate it.

“I’m so thankful for that song. I sing it every night and I watch people cry. I cry once a tour, at least — especially if I’m playing in Dallas, because my family’s there,” Lambert told Vulture.

She continued, “I think any songwriter that you ask right now, they have that on their top-ten list of songs they wish they’d written. It’s just so vivid, and parts of it are part of all of our childhood.”

