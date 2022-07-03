Miranda Lambert on How New Yorker Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is Adjusting to Farm Life

Miranda Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. McLoughlin is a former NYPD officer while Lambert is a country singer who primarily lives in Nashville, Tennessee. After the two married, they began splitting their time between Lambert’s farm in Nashville and New York City. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Lambert discussed how her husband is adjusting to farm life.

(L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert’s husband moved to her farm in Nashville

McLoughlin retired from the NYPD a little over a year after marrying Lambert. While he no longer works in New York City, Lambert and McLoughlin still frequently travel to the city to spend time with McLoughlin’s son from a previous relationship.

Lambert is known for her love of animals. When not in New York City, Lambert and McLoughlin reside on Lambert’s farm in Nashville with multiple horses, dogs, cats, and other animals.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lambert shared what it’s been like to live on her farm with McLoughlin.

“I want to be open about how happy we are… I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” Lambert told People Magazine.

She continued, “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

https://twitter.com/mirandalambert/status/1538683396330758144

Miranda Lambert is happy she met her husband Brendan McLoughlin

Before marrying McLoughlin, Lambert had a high-profile marriage to fellow country music star Blake Shelton. Her divorce from Shelton was also in the public eye.

Speaking with People Magazine, Lambert shared how grateful she is to have met McLoughlin when she did.

“When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” said Lambert. “And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

In this exclusive interview with @mirandalambert, the country music star reveals how she's gearing up for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, and how the love she's found with her husband has grounded her. Stream the full special on PeopleTV: https://t.co/Y4HKKnqsYt pic.twitter.com/b56RsUUovf — PeopleTV (@peopletv) June 29, 2022

The singer’s mother thinks Brendan McLoughlin ‘is a good example of a partner’

Lambert’s own mother Beverly June Lambert sang McLoughlin’s praises to People Magazine, calling him “a good example of a partner.”

“One look at her tells that story,” Lambert’s mother told People Magazine. “She is comfortable and confident, and it shows. Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn’t easy. But there they are just killin’ it.”

