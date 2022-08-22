Miranda Lambert Reveals ‘How You Keep Going’ After Decades of Making Music

Country music star Miranda Lambert made her major label debut in 2005, but was active on the music scene before that. After several years in the industry, Lambert has released nine studio albums with her most recent album Palomino dropping on April 29. In an interview on the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert explained how she keeps her career enriching after decades of making music.

How Miranda Lambert keeps her career ‘interesting’

When one looks at Lambert’s career, she has found multiple facets of the country genre through her music. Each album brings out a new side in Lambert and explores new stories and new sounds.

While on the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert shared that is “how you keep going” in the music industry.

“That’s how you keep going. Can’t keep doing the same thing over and over and over. I mean, I’ve been playing music for a living since I was 17, and you have to keep not only yourself on your toes and keep it interesting for yourself artistically, but for fans that have been with me all this time, I want to keep reinventing,” Lambert said.

She continued, “I want to keep getting better at my craft, and not kind of staying too comfortable. I feel like that’s what artists should do, is they should get a little out of their comfort zone and find something else that fuels.”

Miranda Lambert loves ‘collaborating’ with other songwriters

Speaking on the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert shared that always being open-minded to working with others has also helped her career.

“Writing with the amazing writers I get to write with, it pulls me out of like what I could do on my own versus, you know, I only know like four chords. Four chords and the truth. One extra,” she said.

Lambert added, “I love collaborating, especially with people that have such big imaginations. You have to stay on your toes and bring your A game.”

What the singer thinks of her career

In the interview on the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert was asked to pick three songs that best represent her entire discography. The singer-songwriter then named “In His Arms, “Kerosene,” and “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play.”

Explaining her choices, Lambert said:

“I’d say ‘In His Arms’ from Marfa Tapes. ‘Kerosene’ ‘cause that’s the OG. And, you know, right now, I think ‘Jukebox’ from Palomino. It’s not a single or anything, but it has this nostalgic dive bar feel. And I feel like that is the epitome of the kind of song that I wanted to write when I started and the one I want to sing so much. So that’s my three today, it might change tomorrow.”

“Kerosene” was released in 2005 as the title track for Lambert’s album Kerosene. The singer made “In His Arms” for the 2021 collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Of the three songs, “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” is the newest and was released in 2022 on Palomino.

