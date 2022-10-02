Miranda Lambert Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Vegas Residency — ‘Give the People What They Want’

In September, country singer Miranda Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. The Velvet Rodeo residency is held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In an interview with Vulture, Lambert discussed what country fans can expect from Velvet Rodeo.

Miranda Lambert wants to ‘Give the people what they want’ with her Las Vegas residency

Leading up to the start of Velvet Rodeo, Lambert researched other artists who put on long-term residencies in Las Vegas.

“I think the ones I was on the fence about are always the new ones. I went and did a recon trip, I call it. We went to Vegas to see three shows. We went to see George Strait, we went to see Shania, and we went to see Brooks & Dunn. I was just wanting to get a feel,” Lambert told Vulture.

After doing her research, Lambert had a realization about her future setlist.

“One thing I really took away from that was they played all the songs I wanted to hear. In fact, they couldn’t get them all in because there’s so many hits. I realized that part of this Vegas show is, Give the people what they want,” the singer told Vulture.

She continued, “I mean, they come in to see you because they’ve been a fan for a while and it’s a staple in their trip. I know that there’s songs that I’m tired of that have to be in the set. I wasn’t disappointed when I heard every B&D song I wanted them to play.”

Miranda Lambert’s favorite song to perform live

When asked by Vulture what her favorite song to perform live is, Lambert answered “Actin’ Up.” Lambert released the song on her 2022 album Palomino.

“I love ‘Actin’ Up.’ I’ve had a great time with that one. I’m always testing the waters. I’m like, Are there too many new ones? Are people going to be over it? We had made that decision for the Bandwagon tour, with Little Big Town, to open with ‘Actin’ Up,’ and the first night I was like, I hope this works. It really did,” Lambert said.

She continued, “That’s one of those songs that people were singing before they knew it. Sometimes songs on the records just pop out on their own, without being a single or whatever. I usually come out with guns blazing, but ‘Actin’ Up’ has this build, and it’s been fun to do that.”

The singer gave hints about her Las Vegas residency

Before heading to Las Vegas to start Velvet Rodeo, Lambert released a preview of the residency on her YouTube channel.

In the preview video, Lambert promised the residency will be “a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music,” Lambert said in the video. “You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

