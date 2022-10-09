Miranda Lambert Reveals Which Song She ‘Couldn’t Believe Came Out of Me’

Country singer Miranda Lambert made her major label debut in 2005 with her album Kerosene. Nowadays, Lambert is one of country music‘s biggest stars, and she is currently putting on a Las Vegas residency called Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. While Lambert started becoming a household name with Kerosene, one of the singer’s favorite songs is from her first independent release.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert loves her song ‘Lyin’ Here’

In 2001, Lambert released an album called Miranda Lambert. The album features 10 tracks including a song called “Lyin’ Here.”

While speaking with Songwriting Magazine in 2020, Lambert revealed that “Lyin’ Here” is one of the tracks in her discography that has a special meaning.

“It has. A lot of my songs have come back to me. One of them was ‘Leave Me Lying Here.’ It was one of the very first songs I ever wrote, on my independent little CD I made. Now, thinking back, I don’t know how I wrote that or where I was coming from,” Lambert shared.

She continued, “Obviously, I was taking from people around me because I hadn’t lived enough life for it to have come from my own perspective. Then, as time went on, I couldn’t believe that it came out of me then because it struck a chord so much now.”

Velvet Rodeo takes you on a journey from my early music to today.

See y’all out there tonight Vegas! pic.twitter.com/pF4Kb7Hk3n — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 7, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists

What Miranda Lambert thinks of her career

Lambert is one of the most prominent singer-songwriters in country music. In her interview with Songwriting Magazine, Lambert admitted she is happy with how her career has turned out.

“I hoped I would be on a bus playing music, and that’s exactly where I am right now, so I feel like I’m very lucky and fortunate. I worked really hard and I love it. The business side is sometimes what will discourage people, because that can get rough, but when it comes to music, that’s what I always wanted – to sing country music,” Lambert said.

The singer also revealed that she typically can’t write new music while touring.

“I used to write on the road and now I really can’t because I try to give everything I can to my shows. So if I’m trying to fill my head with words during the day it just gets too much. So I have two different sides of my brain that I use, but I do love both sides,” the singer-songwriter shared.

Tonight’s the last show of Velvet Rodeo till November. It’s a Rhinestone Saturday night! See y’all there. pic.twitter.com/VuIiFO2wp0 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 8, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

The country singer’s goals for the future

In the interview with Songwriting Magazine, Lambert was asked about what she wants to accomplish next. She revealed that while she wants to keep “growing as a musician,” she also wants to find more of a work-life balance.

“I want to write great songs. My songwriting goal is to write a song that I would be proud to show John Prine or Guy Clark. I still want to keep growing as a musician. I love what I do but I do know now that balancing it and having a life outside of all of this is important, and I’ve learned that over the years,” Lambert said.

She continued, “So it’s always keeping the balance of the rockstar lifestyle and being a person that can go to dinners and have weekend’s off and be a normal person. It’s a fine line but I’ve learnt to walk it.”

Lambert’s interview with Songwriting Magazine took place in 2020. Throughout 2022, Lambert has been vocal about balancing her career with her life and marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, showing she has achieved her goal of career advancement and a work-life balance.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart