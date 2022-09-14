Miranda Lambert Rocks the Hottest Summer-to-Fall Outfit to Accept Another ACM Award

Miranda Lambert always looks stunning on the red carpet. And at this year’s Academy of Country Music Honors, she accepted an award in her usual celebrity style, proving she knows the art of transitional dressing.

Miranda Lambert is making her mark in fashion

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin on the 2022 ACM Honors red carpet | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Lambert is an award-winning country singer who’s making her mark in fashion. The 38-year-old has a clothing and shoe line called Idyllwind, which features several of her go-to styles.

“Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” Lambert told Page Six. “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge — it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

happiness ? which of @Idyllwind’s fall boots is calling your name? pic.twitter.com/RoGWUi5MrE — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 2, 2022

Idyllwind carries dozens of country-inspired styles, including fringe-lined pieces, jackets, cowboy boots, and T-shirts. And Lambert revealed the label’s name was inspired by her horse and her experience with riding.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30. I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time,” she revealed.

“When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave, and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time. So the name ‘Idyllwind’ seemed perfect.”

Miranda Lambert’s 2022 style includes plenty of neon

Lambert wears casual country styles in her off time. But in 2022, she has boldly embraced bright colors.

While on a glamping trip in July, she flaunted a neon-orange bikini top and hot-pink denim shorts. And in August, the songwriter shared pics from a girls’ trip wearing a neon-green swim top with a rainbow tie-dyed towel.

Lambert also brought her neon vibe to the 15th-annual ACM Honors. While picking up a Triple Crown Award, the singer sported an Alex Perry double-breasted blazer and matching minidress in one of fall 2022’s hottest colors: tangerine.

Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain at the Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 24, 2022 | John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

On social media, the country star shared photos of the August 24 event, which she attended with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Last night at @theryman for #ACMHonors,” she wrote on Twitter. “A special night with friends and heroes. Y’all tune in to the show on Sept. 13th on Fox!”

Last night at @theryman for #ACMHonors. A special night with friends and heroes. Y’all tune in to the show on Sept. 13th on Fox! pic.twitter.com/Z156FuvdjP — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 25, 2022

In the comments, fans gushed over her look and how her suit color popped. And on her accompanying Instagram post, Lambert’s brother called out the bright hue, teasing, “Tangerine, tangerine, why you gotta be so mean?”

A similar (if not identical) Alex Perry outfit is available on Net-a-Porter. The blazer retails for $1,975, and the dress is priced at $880.

The country star won Entertainer of the Year 3 years in a row

Miranda Lambert has won 37 ACM awards over the past 17 years. And at the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony, Lambert snagged Entertainer of the Year for the third year in a row, earning a Triple Crown.

“I came to my first ACM Awards in 2005 and won my first ACM New Female in 2006, and it’s 2022. That seems crazy to me,” Lambert said in her acceptance speech (per Billboard). “I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair at the fairgrounds … I came to observe and to learn, and I’m still doing that.

“At 19, I was trying to set everything on fire and firing my pistols on all cylinders,” she added. “And now I see the girls my age bringing their daughters to my show, and I hope we continue that for years to come, because this stage is what it was all built on — this building and this town and this industry. Thank y’all for loving country music.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Explains Why ‘Geraldene’ Sparked a Fight Between Her 2 Co-Writers