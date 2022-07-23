Miranda Lambert Once Said That Blake Shelton Helped Pull Her ‘Out of Her Darkness’

Before their divorce, Miranda Lambert revealed her ex-husband Blake Shelton “pulled [her] out of [her] darkness” when they were together. What did she say made them such a “perfect match” before they split? Plus, when did they marry, divorce, and eventually move on with their current spouses?

Miranda Lambert said Blake Shelton helped ‘pull her out of her darkness’

Lambert told Marie Claire in January 2015 that Shelton was her “perfect match,” though he was also her opposite. “I’m not sunshine and roses,” she explained. “Blake’s the happiest person on the planet.”

But their differences seemed to balance each other out in some ways. “He pulls me out of my darkness,” she offered.

While the accomplished songwriter said, “Literally everything is the best about being married,” she also noted that Shelton said she was “complicated.”

He explained further after she asked him, “What the hell is that supposed to mean?”

According to him, it was “the best way [he knew] to describe her.”

“That’s what I admire about her,” he shared. “Her complications.”

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton divorced in 2015

Shelton and Lambert started dating in 2006, then married in 2011, and announced their divorce in July 2015. Later that same year, Shelton began dating Gwen Stefani, a fellow coach on The Voice. Stefani filed to end her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2015 after they’d been together for 20 years.

Regarding the public divorce from Shelton, Lambert said she couldn’t prepare herself for the scrutiny that came with it.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’ But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way,” she told Health.

Shelton married Stefani in 2021, but Lambert was already remarried by then.

Miranda Lambert ‘snatched Brendan McLoughlin right up’

Following the divorce from Shelton, Lambert wasn’t turned off by the idea of marriage. It was quite the opposite. She said she got to know herself better. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” she said (per Health). “So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

She explained, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is to be a person, too — instead of working constantly and getting lost and letting little moments fly by because I’m too busy thinking about the next thing. I set a lot of goals for myself as a young girl, and I reached them. I’m calmer now and more aware of my surroundings.”

When she met NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, it was a case of love at first sight, and they married after three months of dating. He retired and moved away from New York, working security for the country star while assimilating to life on her farm.

