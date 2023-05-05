Miranda Lambert Says Country Music Awards Are More Welcoming Than Other Award Shows

Miranda Lambert knows a thing or two about country music awards. She has 38 ACM awards under her belt, including nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year awards. In a recent interview, she said she feels there’s a definite difference between country award shows and other kinds of award shows. That difference lies in how welcoming the people are. And she thinks it has something to do with the location.

Miranda Lambert on winning 38 ACM awards

Lambert has the most ACM awards out of anyone in the history of country music. And she’s pretty modest about it.

“I don’t know, it sounds really big when you say it like that,” she told Chris Wallace on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” On HBO Max and CNN when he pointed out the momentous achievement.

She says she’s “so thankful to the Nashville community” for continually recognizing her. Getting cheered on by her peers helps her to keep challenging herself as an artist.

“The Nashville community and country music family has lifted me up all these years,” she said. “You know, it’s my life’s work, it’s what I’ve dedicated my whole life to and been doing it since I was 17. And so the ACM has always been great to me. I’ve been performing at the ACMs, this will be my 18th year and I just, I love it so much and nothing keeps you going like your peers voting for you. And you know, saying ‘We still love what you’re doing, keep going’. You know?”

Country music award shows are more welcoming, according to Lambert

Wallace pointed out that there seems to be “more of a community” at country music award shows compared to “pop music or the Oscars.”

Lambert agreed. When the camera pans to the audience at a country music award show, it often looks like all the nominees and attendees are friends. Lambert says that’s exactly how it feels.

“It really is like that,” she said. “I mean, there’s friendly competition,which we need and everybody likes, I think. But everybody’s kind of rooting for each other. There’s room for everybody. You know, Nashville is a Little Big Town, if you will. It’s a big city with a small town feel and you know, I think that everybody sort of roots for each other because at the end of it we’re all friends or we all respect what each other does at least, you know. So, it is very different going to other award shows after you’ve been going to country music award shows.”

The Palomino singer went on to call other award shows “not as warm just because the nature of Nashville and who we are is pretty warm.”

“You know, we’re ‘ya’ll come on in’ kind of people,” she said. “So going to some other shows where it’s, you know, all genre and it’s crazy and it’s in LA or New York or whatever, it is a little bit of a shock to the system after you’re in comfortable country world.”