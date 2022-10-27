Miranda Lambert Sends a Heartfelt Message to Loretta Lynn After the Country Legend’s Death

Country music star Miranda Lambert has long gleaned inspiration from the greats who came before her. She spent her youth listening to country and dreaming of becoming a music star. So it was no surprise that country music icon Loretta Lynn’s death deeply saddened Lambert. Read on to learn more about Lynn’s decorated career and what Lambert said about the legend.

Country music loses a legend

In October 2022, country music lost a legend when 90-year-old Loretta Lynn died in her sleep. Lynn enjoyed an illustrious music career spanning six decades. She was the second-born child of Ted and Clary Webb of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. The Webbs supported their large family through farming and a coal miner’s salary. Three of Lynn’s siblings — Jay Webb, Peggy Sue Wright, and Crystal Gayle — also had country music careers with hits in the 1960s and 1970s.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lynn began singing in local clubs in the late ’50s and signed her first record deal by 1960. One of her first hit singles was “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” quickly followed by “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” The 1970s brought the singer continued success with singles such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s on the Way,” “Love Is the Foundation,” and “She’s Got You.”

During the ’70s, Lynn also began a professional partnership with Conway Twitty. The singing duo notched five consecutive number-one hits: “After the Fire Is Gone,” “Lead Me On,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” “As Soon as I Hang Up the Phone,” and “Feelins.” According to Outsider, the Country Music Association named Lynn and Twitty “Vocal Duo of the Year” for four years in a row.

Miranda Lambert wrote a touching message to Loretta Lynn

There’s no denying that Loretta Lynn had a successful country music career. In addition to earning her own accolades, Lynn helped pave the way for future female country singers, including Miranda Lambert. Around 40 years after Lynn signed her first record deal, Lambert landed a record deal in 2003 with her debut single, “Me and Charlie Talking.”

I'm so heartbroken to hear about Loretta's passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high. ??

Lambert adored Lynn. The 38-year-old country music star wrote a touching message on social media when she heard of the legend’s passing.

“I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me, and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thank you for all the songs. Miss you. Fly high,” Lambert shared on Twitter.

Loretta Lynn’s net worth at the time of her death reflected her success

On this day in 1972, @LorettaLynn became the first woman to win @CountryMusic Entertainer of the Year, right here on the stage of the Ryman



We love you, Loretta ❤️ #Ryman130 pic.twitter.com/d03cTfQ2IP — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 16, 2022

Loretta Lynn lived a true rags-to-riches story, from a poor coal miner’s daughter to a celebrated country music icon. At the time of her death, she resided in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where her 3,500-acre ranch sits. Along with owning that property, she had amassed a considerable fortune during her long career.

Lynn’s net worth at the time of her death was an estimated $65 million. Though that number is impressive, the path she paved for women in country music and her incredible legacy will endure.

