The Miranda Lambert Song That Best Captures What She Was Going Through During Her Divorce From Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. Their divorce rocked the country music world and drew widespread fan and media attention. In a 2016 interview with The Tennessean, Lambert revealed that her song “Vice” captured her emotional state following her divorce from Shelton.

‘Vice’ is the first song Miranda Lambert released after her split from Blake Shelton

Lambert released the song “Vice” in 2016, and it is the lead single on her album The Weight of These Wings. It is the first piece of solo music that Lambert released following her divorce from Shelton.

In “Vice,” Lambert sings, “Another vice, another call/ Another bed I shouldn’t crawl out of/ At 7 AM, with shoes in my hand/ Said I wouldn’t do it, but I did it again/ And I know I’ll be back tomorrow night, ooh.”

Lambert wrote the song with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. Speaking with The Tennessean, Lambert said the single captures “exactly the moment that I felt exactly like this.”

The singer-songwriter also said, “I wrote this at the exact time of the s*** hitting the fan. I think it’s great, though. It’s documented on paper with emotion.”

Miranda Lambert thinks the song ‘Vice’ is relatable

In her interview with The Tennessean, Lambert shared that while “Vice” is personal for her, she feels it is also relatable for listeners.

“Everybody has a vice of some sort,” Lambert said. “Sometimes when you’re going through something in your life, you may run to some things you shouldn’t and run from some things you shouldn’t. I think this song is an opportunity to just be honest and own it and say, ‘Yeah, I have some imperfections, and I live a life and here and there I might get in a pickle.’”

The country music star also admitted that there is “no mystery” about the song’s contents.

“It’s not about one thing or another. Everybody has a vice they run to when they need comfort, and I think that’s what this song says. There’s no mystery here. I run to things for comfort just like everybody else,” Lambert told The Tennessean.

‘Vice’ is the lead single on ‘The Weight of These Wings’

Lambert released “Vice” on July 18, 2016. The single was released ahead of Lambert’s album The Weight of These Wings, which dropped on Nov. 18, 2016.

Speaking with The Tennessean, Lambert previewed what fans could expect from The Weight of These Wings.

“Absolutely it’s a personal project,” Lambert said. “It’s no different than any other record I’ve made, except my story changed a little. My platform has always been, ‘Be honest, say what you want to say.’ That’s no different on this record.”

