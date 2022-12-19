Miranda Lambert Talks About the Difference Between Writing Songs With Men and Women

Country singer Miranda Lambert is known for being involved in writing her own songs, and she also writes songs for other artists. Through her work in country music, Lambert encounters lots of different songwriters in the industry. In an interview with Music Connection, Lambert explained what it is like to work on music with both men and women.

Miranda Lambert | John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert thinks writing music with men and women is ‘different’

In addition to her work as a solo artist, Lambert is in a group called Pistol Annies with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

The singer has also collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and in 2021, Lambert, Ingram, and Randall released a studio album called The Marfa Tapes.

In an interview with Music Connection, Lambert explained the difference between collaborating with men and women.

“It’s two different perspectives. I couldn’t have written the Pistol Annies records with Jon Randall and Luke Dick, and I probably couldn’t have written The Marfa Tapes with those girls. It’s the chemistry, the stories and the background, and how that chemistry makes you react to each other when you get into a room,” Lambert explained.

Had a few fun days off wanderin’ around Vegas! Now back to work tonight! #VelvetRodeo ?? pic.twitter.com/G9FvAcFGov — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 3, 2022

How Miranda Lambert writes her music

Speaking with Music Connection, Lambert shared her songwriting process and shared that she writes most of her music “outside.”

“My manager has a really cool basement that I use, or music rooms at Universal. But I do a lot of writing outside. With The Marfa Tapes it was pretty much all done outside. With Palomino a lot of that was done on a porch at my farm, Pistol Annies, all of Interstate Gospel was done on a porch at my farm, and a bunch of writing for that project was also in the Smokey Mountains,” Lambert told Music Connection.

She continued, “I prefer to be outside all of the time. It feels like a wide-open space, so there’s a wide-open space on the page. So that’s where I do my best writing.”

Las Vegas we don’t wanna go home!! 16 more shows for my Velvet Rodeo Residency are onsale now! Get tickets here: https://t.co/KuurBaE4Zz pic.twitter.com/tbuy284nHF — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 9, 2022

How Miranda Lambert finds collaborators

When asked how she formed Pistol Annies, Lambert told Music Connection that the group is a “passion project.”

“Pistol Annies is another passion project—we’ve been together for 11 years, which is crazy to think about. Making music with my friends is where all of this starts,” Lambert said. “How lucky am I that some of my best friends are the greatest songwriters that I know? Why not do that together? With Jon and Jack or Natalie Hemby, Pistol Annies, they are all like family to me.”

For The Marfa Tapes, Lambert explained that the album was a project that was in the works for quite some time.

“That’s one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on. It was so organic, the way it came together, Jack, Jon, and I spent seven years writing songs, and they are such great friends of mine. Two Septembers ago, it was like ‘So what are we going to do with these songs? They are just sitting there, and they will never see the light of day,’” Lambert told Music Connection.