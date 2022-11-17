Miranda Lambert Talks Her Relationship With Loretta Lynn Amid CMAs Tribute

The 56th Annual Country Music Awards were held on Nov. 9. During the award show, country singer Miranda Lambert performed a tribute to Loretta Lynn alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. Lambert also revealed on the 2022 CMAs red carpet that Lynn “made” her “feel like an old friend.”

(L-R) Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

What Miranda Lambert thought of Loretta Lynn

Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 90 years old. Since then, stars in country music have put on multiple tributes for the country icon.

While on the red carpet for the 2022 CMAs, Lambert discussed what the loss of Lynn has been like with People Magazine.

“I spent some time with her, and you meet a lot of people in a career, but it’s one of those memories that’s forever burned into my heart,” Lambert told People Magazine.

The country singer continued, “She was such a lovely human being and made me feel so at home. It’s kind of intimidating to hang out with your hero all day, but she made me just feel like an old friend.”

Miranda Lambert performed a tribute with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire

At the start of the 2022 CMAs, Lambert joined Underwood and McEntire onstage for a special performance.

For the tribute performance, clips of Lynn at past CMAs were shown. Underwood then began singing Lynn’s song “You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man).”

After Underwood, Lambert performed Lynn’s song “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” McEntire then joined the two singers and performed “You’re Lookin’ at Country.”

To conclude the performance, Lambert, Underwood, and McEntire sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” together. During the tribute, images of Lynn throughout her career were shown on a screen onstage.

In addition to her tribute to Lynn with Underwood and McEntire, Lambert also performed her hit song “Geraldene.”

Miranda Lambert has a keepsake from Loretta Lynn

Speaking with People Magazine on the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs, Lambert revealed how she still honors her friendship with Lynn.

“I’m thankful for every time she held my hand and signed my guitar and told me about a memory and gave me advice,” Lambert shared. “I play it at home. I don’t take it on the road, for sure.”

While Lambert, McEntire, and Underwood are each country stars in their own right, their tribute to Lynn marked the first time the three artists all performed together.

While she talked with People Magazine on the red carpet, Lambert revealed that taking part in live award shows is still nervewracking even though she’s been in the music industry for years.

“I get butterflies,” Lambert told People Magazine, “but I feel so lucky. I feel lucky to be here, to be nominated, and that my peers still respect what I do, and most important, the fans are still with me and still supporting every record.”

