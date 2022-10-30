Miranda Lambert’s Teachers Were Concerned About Her Development Because She Wouldn’t Talk in School

Miranda Lambert is one of the most famous singers in country music. The singer-songwriter was born and raised in Texas, and she made her major label debut in 2005. In a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, it was revealed that Lambert did not talk much when she was in school while growing up.

Miranda Lambert was ‘shy’ in school

In 2014, Lambert, her family, and her ex-husband Blake Shelton were interviewed by Marie Claire about Lambert’s life and career.

During the interview, Lambert’s mother revealed that the country singer was “extremely shy” in school.

“Miranda started off extremely shy,” Lambert’s mother Bev told Marie Claire.

According to the magazine, Lambert’s mother “was called to school by teachers concerned about young Miranda’s development every year until the fifth grade.”

“She wouldn’t speak. Not a word at school. If she had to order her own food, she’d just not eat,” Lambert’s mother said.

To help combat this, Lambert’s mother enrolled her in the school’s debate club when Lambert was a freshman in high school.

“It was full-on meltdown, sobbing, bawling, ‘Come get me, I’m quitting school,'” Lambert’s mother told Marie Claire.

Eventually, Lambert’s confidence grew and she learned to like debate club.

Miranda Lambert’s family thinks she has a lot of empathy

Lambert’s father once worked for the Dallas Police Department, and both of her parents ended up having careers as private investigators. Growing up, Lambert’s family helped provide shelter for abused women.

These experiences helped inspire Lambert’s early songwriting.

“I went to Nashville and tried to sing someone else’s songs and couldn’t,” Lambert told Marie Claire. “Even at that age, I was like, I can’t sell something that I don’t believe. So I started writing my own stuff. I figure, if I’m feeling something, surely to God, other people are, too, but they don’t want to say it because it’s too embarrassing.”

Her father then shared, “… she breaks down crying fairly often. She’s always been very sensitive.”

The singer prefers to sing songs she writes

While Lambert was originally shy in school, she is now confident in the music she writes and what she stands for. When Lambert started her career and was told to sing and write a certain way, the singer stood her ground.

“Early on, an artist told me, ‘Don’t be yourself. Perform and be someone else,'” Lambert told Marie Claire. “And I thought, That seems like exactly the opposite of what I should be doing. Then I had people wanting me to adjust my lyrics to be more appealing to the masses or whatever. I said, ‘No, that’s bulls***.'”

She added, “I’d rather sell four copies of something that’sreal than 4 million copies of something that’s fake.”

