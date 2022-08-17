Miranda Lambert Thinks 3 Songs Define Her Career the Most

Over the years, Miranda Lambert has risen to be an A-lister in country music. She first debuted with a major label in 2005, and she went on to win Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. In an interview with the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert named the three songs she thinks have defined her career.

Miranda Lambert | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Miranda Lambert thinks three songs from her discography define her

On Aug. 8, the Best of US99 podcast uploaded a new episode with Lambert. In the interview, Lambert was asked to name three songs that could be used to introduce herself to new fans.

“Man, that is a hard one. I feel like Marfa Tapes was such a piece of where it started and where I am now, it’s kind of the same. Like it starts with a song… Yeah, it’s a bookend. I’d say ‘In His Arms’ from Marfa Tapes,” Lambert named at first.

The singer-songwriter then named her songs “Kerosene” and “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play.”

“‘Kerosene’ ‘cause that’s the OG. And, you know, right now, I think ‘Jukebox’ from Palomino,” said Lambert.

On why she named “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play,” Lambert explained:

“It’s not a single or anything, but it has this nostalgic dive bar feel. And I feel like that is the epitome of the kind of song that I wanted to write when I started and the one I want to sing so much. So that’s my three today, it might change tomorrow.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

What to know about the three songs Miranda Lambert named

For those curious about the three songs Lambert named, each one comes from a significant point in her discography.

The Marfa Tapes is a collaborative album between Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall. It was released in 2021 and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“In His Arms” is the album’s opening track, and the song and album stand apart from Lambert’s past music because of its minimalistic production.

Lambert released the song “Kerosene” in 2005 as the title track for her album Kerosene. The single is widely known as one of Lambert’s first major hits.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart

“That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” is from Lambert’s newest album Palomino, which dropped in April 2022.

The significance of ‘That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play’

In her interview with the Best of US99 podcast, Lambert went into more detail about “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” than “In His Arms” or “Kerosene.”

When Lambert’s career first began, she became known for revenge-filled breakup songs like “Kerosene,” a country rock song.

Juxtaposed with songs from earlier in her career, “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” is slowed down and observational.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists