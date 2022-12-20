Miranda Lambert Thinks ‘There Is Change’ in Country Music Becoming More Accepting of the LGBTQ Community

Over the past few years, country singer Miranda Lambert has become increasingly outspoken about her support of the LGBTQ community. In an interview with GLAAD, Lambert shared that she thinks “there is change in the air” with how the country music industry is becoming more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert thinks ‘there is change in the air’

In 2021, Lambert was interviewed by GLAAD about the music video for her song “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix).”

During the interview, Lambert was asked how country music and Nashville are becoming more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

“I think it is, and I love that. I’m really close with T.J. [Osborne]. In fact, we were texting about the video,” Lambert said. “It’s very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to be like ‘This is who I am.’ I know Brooke Eden is another one.”

The singer told GLAAD that this acceptance in the industry “is awesome” and makes her question the industry from before.

“And so I’m like this is awesome, why were we so bogged down or why did we care so much? Like this is just people being who they are. If we love their music we can love whoever they are no matter what,” Lambert said.

Why Miranda Lambert is an ally of the LGBTQ community

In 2019, Lambert attended WorldPride in New York City with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, her brother, and her brother-in-law. Since then, Lambert has been more outspoken about being an ally because of her brother.

“I do think we’re in the moment of change, and I have so much to learn… I know I’m uneducated but I’m full of love,” Lambert told GLAAD.

She continued, “It’s me learning and me figuring out how I can be part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I’ve been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. You know, I speak up about things I care about which are people and animals. And so if I can be part of this change in any way whether it’s rescues or whatever it is, I always want to do that.”

The singer thinks her allyship is ‘a shift’ in her career

While Lambert has alluded to her allyship in the past like with her song “All Kinds of Kinds,” the singer-songwriter has become more direct with her support over the past few years.

While speaking with GLAAD, Lambert admitted that including LGBTQ allyship in the music video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” and being interviewed by GLAAD about it was a career “mile marker.”

“I’m just thankful to learn and be part of it, and having this fun moment to sort of shine a spotlight on it in a cool way, that was really something,” Lambert said. “This is a point in my career like talking to you right now, it’s like a mile marker for me.”

She continued, “I’ve been doing it 20 years but certain things feel like a shift, and I love that feeling because it’s a shift in a great direction.”