Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Collection at Walmart Adds Holiday Flair

Miranda Lambert knows merrymakers want special décor to celebrate the holidays. So this season, her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart includes festive pieces. The line features home goods such as decorative throw pillows and drinking glasses at affordable prices.

Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home collection has a sentimental inspiration

Miranda Lambert and one of her dogs sit at a table decorated with Wanda June Home goods | Walmart Inc.

The country star launched Wanda June Home at Walmart in June 2022. There’s a great deal of sentiment behind the home goods line because it was inspired by “three generations of warm and sassy Southern hospitality,” Billboard reports.

Lambert says she named the Wanda June Home after her mother, Beverly June Lambert, and her grandma Wanda Louise Coker. “They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love, and memories,” Lambert tells Billboard. “That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand.”

She explains that “the products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories.” And to add to the sentiment, she says the big-box retailer that sells her collection is where she has shopped her entire life and where her “grandpa was a greeter back in the day.”

Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home adds holiday touches

Miranda Lambert holds a stack of Wanda June Home plates | Walmart Inc.

Wanda June Home includes products for year-round use. Lambert told People she “wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother’s china, tablecloths, and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had.”

Shoppers can find bakeware, kitchen goods, drinkware, décor, rugs, doormats, and more. Prices range from around $13 to $170, but most items cost less than $30. Many pieces take inspiration from Lambert’s farm kitchen, oozing Southern charm.

However, Wanda June Home also has holiday-themed items that add a touch of merriment to the rustic collection. For instance, four red and green “Holly Express” dessert plates are made of “fine china” and retail for $16.97. They have images of Christmas trees, snowflakes, and holly and the phrases “Holiday Spirit” and “Naughty Is the New Nice.”

And a $22.97 set of stemless wine glasses bears saucy sentiments such as “Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle” and “Tipsy and Bright.” In addition, holiday throw pillows have adorable sayings like “The Snuggle Is Real” and “Santa I Can Explain.” They retail for about $20 each.

The country star has attached her name to other products

Wanda June isn’t the only collection associated with Miranda Lambert. She also has a lifestyle brand, Idyllwind.

The singer says it’s “built around comfortable, soft, affordable, great-fitting clothes and boots.” Idyllwind sells embellished jackets, fringe earrings, Western boots, fragrances, and more.

Light em up and watch em burn ?@tiffanygifford & Tom you’re badasses for bringing this to life. pic.twitter.com/HDK067x1vk — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 1, 2022

The brand’s products reflect Lambert’s style, which lately has included plenty of fringy pieces.

In October, the country star revealed a backstage glimpse at a pink cropped jacket whose fringe-lined sleeves shoot literal fire. She’s been wearing the custom-made garment during shows for her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo.