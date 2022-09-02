Miranda Lambert Wants Fans to Feel ‘Really Pissed’: ‘That’s My Favorite’

Like many singer-songwriters, Miranda Lambert takes inspiration from her life when creating hits. Undoubtedly, the country star wants listeners to love her music. So why did Lambert say she loves making her fans feel “really pissed”?

Miranda Lambert strives for authenticity: ‘I will not lie in my music’

Miranda Lambert at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

The country star has penned hits such as “Over You,” “If I Was a Cowboy,” and “White Liar,” and her listeners love the authenticity in Miranda Lambert’s songs. She recently spoke about what goes into writing her songs and how she always makes sure to channel her real emotions.

Asked about her painful public split with ex-husband and fellow country singer Blake Shelton, Lambert told CBS News: “I’m a singer-songwriter, so, luckily, I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music.

“I’ve grown up, and I’ve learned a lot about myself. And I think at some point, you start to settle into who you are,” she concluded. “I feel at peace with myself.”

Why does Miranda Lambert want listeners to feel ‘really pissed’?

Part of Lambert’s dedication to not lying in her music means ensuring her fans feel all the emotions when they listen to her songs — even the not-so-nice ones.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” she told a crowd during a 2018 concert (via E! News). “I want you to feel sad, mad, happy, and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately. But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever.”

Fans love Lambert’s intensity and how she makes no apologies for who she is, which is what makes her one of the top-selling country singers. Although the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer says she loves making fans feel angry, she means through music.

However, the star might’ve inadvertently angered some fans through a different medium after a recent social media post.

Some animal lovers might take issue with the country star’s ‘fun times’ at a rodeo

“Fun times @pbr Nashville,” Lambert captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at a Professional Bull Riders event this past August 20. Though many fans on Instagram and Twitter loved the picture and saw nothing wrong with the couple attending the rodeo, it’s undeniable that these events can be harmful to the animals involved.

According to PETA, rodeo horses are tightly bound with straps to make them more likely to buck, while bulls are injected with anabolic steroids. Additionally, the animals are forced to compete repeatedly, with almost no breaks between events.

It seems hypocritical for Lambert — a self-professed animal lover — to attend a rodeo. The country star has a massive collection of dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses, many of them rescue animals. She might love these animals, but the singer seems indifferent to bulls.

