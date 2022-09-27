Miranda Lambert Wants to Record an Album of Songs ‘That Have Broken My Heart’ Called ‘The Ones That Got Away’

Miranda Lambert is one of the most popular singers in country music. Currently, Lambert is headlining her own Las Vegas residency called Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert revealed that she wants to make an album called The Ones That Got Away about past songs of hers.

Miranda Lambert wants to make an album called ‘The Ones That Got Away’

At the start of her career, Lambert became known for releasing revenge-themed breakup songs. However, The Ones That Got Away would not be about past romantic relationships.

Instead, Lambert wants the hypothetical album to focus on her experience with songs that “have broken” her “heart.”

“I always say that I’m going to put a record out one day called The Ones That Got Away because there’s some that have broken my heart,” Lambert told Vulture. “‘Dead Flowers’ is an example. It was a single, and I wrote it by myself. I did a video. The label pulled it from radio in the 40s, because they were scared that it wasn’t going to make it.”

She continued, “My band, every tour they’re like, ‘Can we do ‘Dead Flowers’?’ I guess I have a little bit of a grudge against it, because I’m like, D*** it. It makes me mad that it didn’t get a shot, but I’m still proud of it because I love it.”

What Miranda Lambert thinks of her career

While discussing her songs with Vulture, Lambert briefly delved into how she views promoting singles with her career.

“I have one of those careers that some songs just pick themselves to stand out. I like to watch that happen,” Lambert said.

She added, “Kind of like ‘Actin’ Up’ is now. ‘Strange’ is my radio single, but all the streaming services prefer ‘Actin’ Up.’ The more the merrier to me. I don’t care anymore.”

The singer thinks she has ‘had such a weird relationship with radio’

When it comes to country music, radio plays a big role in how much a song is heard by fans and the general public.

Speaking with Vulture, Lambert admitted she has “had such a weird relationship with radio” throughout her career.

“I just have had such a weird relationship with radio this whole time anyway. I actually prefer for radio and the label to tell me what they think, because I want it to work. Then the streaming services pick their own thing. I would like for as many of these songs to be heard, whatever way they can be. Why not?” Lambert said.

The singer also observed how song performance has changed on the radio.

“Nowadays, too, the singles on the country radio take so long. I mean, ‘Settling Down’ took 11 months to get to the top five, and I’m like, Well then, that just shoved out other songs because there’s not time. So I’m all about however they can be heard, let’s put them out there,” Lambert told Vulture.

