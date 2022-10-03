In 2009, Miranda Lambert released the song “The House That Built Me” on her album Revolution. Years later, the song is one of Lambert’s most popular. While Lambert typically plays a hand in writing her own music, some of her songs are written by other songwriters. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert admitted that “The House That Built Me” is the song she wishes she wrote.

Miranda Lambert | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert wishes she wrote ‘The House That Built Me’

“The House That Built Me” was written by songwriters Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin. When Lambert loved the song after she first heard it, she recorded it for Revolution.

Speaking with Vulture, Lambert admitted that “The House That Built Me” is the song in her discography that she wishes she wrote.

“A hundred percent ‘House That Built Me.’ That song hit me like a brick — like, a train ran over me when I heard that song for the first time. It was a piano demo with Tom Douglas singing it, just piano and a male voice. I was like, How do they know? That’s my story. They knew because it’s everybody’s story, and that’s why that song is what it is,” Lambert shared.

She added, “I think Allen Shamblin and Tom Douglas both told me that they had revisited it for seven years to get to where it landed. I’m so glad they did, because it’s actually perfect.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

Miranda Lambert sometimes cries when performing the song

In her interview with Vulture, Lambert went into detail about why “The House That Made Me” is so special to her.

According to the country singer, fans’ reactions to “The House That Made Me” are a big part of her love for the song.

“I’m so thankful for that song. I sing it every night and I watch people cry. I cry once a tour, at least — especially if I’m playing in Dallas, because my family’s there. I think any songwriter that you ask right now, they have that on their top-ten list of songs they wish they’d written. It’s just so vivid, and parts of it are part of all of our childhood,” the singer said.

My new album Palomino is out now. You’ll visit 36 places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet characters like Katie with a K & the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted w/ old friends, like Geraldene & visit places we’ve been like Waxahachie.

?: https://t.co/J2QmJVikyN pic.twitter.com/YqrnD9x4jG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 29, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists

The singer thinks the song has a ‘power’

Speaking with Vulture, Lambert also shared that she thinks “The House That Built Me” has a special “power.”

“But my guitar player for so long, who I lost this year, Scotty Wray — the first time he heard it, I was saying, ‘Isn’t this just everyone’s story?’ He goes, ‘No. I wish I had that house. I wish that was my story,'” Lambert recounted.

She continued, “I’d never thought about it like that. There’s a whole different meaning when you listen to it from someone that didn’t have that. It made me cry when he said that. I think that’s the power of ‘The House That Built Me.’ It brings out so much emotion.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart