Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists

Miranda Lambert may write the occasional sad song, but she doesn’t feel the need to “live in darkness” in order to create her music. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lambert discussed how she makes music nowadays and how she finds inspiration in her marriage with Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Miranda Lambert does not ‘live in darkness’ to make music

Lambert married McLoughlin, a retired NYPD officer, in 2019. Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Lambert called her relationship with McLoughlin a “Hallmark movie.”

“It’s like some kinda Hallmark movie or something,” the country singer said. “Like, this redneck from Texas meets this, like, beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York. But it actually happened that way.”

Lambert also revealed her husband inspired her 2019 song “Settling Down.” McLoughlin went on to appear in the song’s music video.

“It was a beautiful moment to share with my husband,” Lambert said of the song.

In her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lambert shared her mindset when it comes to making music.

“Sometimes artists live in darkness, and use it for their art or whatever … but you know, you don’t have to be tortured to be good. Like, you can write a sad song and not have to live every sad song you ever write, you know? It’s an impossible way to live,” Lambert said.

My new album Palomino is out now. You’ll visit 36 places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet characters like Katie with a K & the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted w/ old friends, like Geraldene & visit places we’ve been like Waxahachie.

?: https://t.co/J2QmJVikyN pic.twitter.com/YqrnD9x4jG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 29, 2022

Miranda Lambert ‘was in a bad place’ following her divorce from Blake Shelton

Before marrying McLoughlin, Lambert had a high-profile marriage and divorce with Blake Shelton. The two married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. Because of their popularity in country music, their divorce drew widespread attention from fans and national media.

In an interview with Esquire, Lambert admitted that she “was in a bad place” after her divorce from Shelton.

“My life was in a bad place. I was not at my best emotionally, I was exhausted, I was going through horrible personal things and a very public divorce. And it’s hard because the show must go on, because we’re there and the fans are there,” Lambert said. “You don’t get to call in sad, you just go do it.”

Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There’s no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all! pic.twitter.com/AytwfdjLLJ — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 5, 2022

The country singer thinks her music style has changed

Lambert began to make waves in country music in 2005 with her second studio album Kerosene. Since then, she’s released even more albums and hit singles, and she won Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Lambert touched on her rise in popularity over the years in her interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“Ever since I started out, I was just a little left of center always, like, of whatever was kind of popular at the time,” Lambert said. “I had my own style, and sometimes it didn’t fit in that lane that was the fast track a little bit. And I think it made my road longer at certain times in my career.”

She added, “And I still have all of that, clearly, but I just don’t have to be as loud about it and do it as often, you know?”

Lambert also told CBS Sunday Morning that her personal life has changed in addition to her musical style.

“I’ve also grown and I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Lambert said. “I think at some point, you just start to settle into who you are. … I think that’s why you feel that, like, peace coming from me, ’cause I feel at peace with myself.”

