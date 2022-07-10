Miranda Lambert Says She Wrote ‘Y’all Means All’ Because She Realized She ‘Could Do Better’ as an LGBTQ Ally

Season 6 of Queer Eye premiered on Netflix in December 2021, and country artist Miranda Lambert helped create an original song for the season. The sixth season of Queer Eye was filmed in Texas, Lambert’s home state. For the show, Lambert made an inclusive country song called “Y’all Means All.” In an interview with Esquire, Lambert shared why she was driven to make the song.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda Lambert’s brother helped her come up with the title of ‘Y’all Means All’

Netflix asked Lambert to write a theme song for season 6 of Queer Eye because she is from Texas, the state filming took place. “Y’all Means All” went on to be included in the trailer for season 6 of Queer Eye, along with multiple episodes of the show.

When brainstorming the song, Lambert reached out to her brother who is openly gay for advice.

“I was like, ‘Give me some like cool phrases—what are the cool kids doing right now?'” Lambert recounted to Esquire. “And he’s like, ‘Well, there’s a hashtag going around right now that’s “y’all means all.'” And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s it! I’m taking you on a beach trip, you totally gave me the song title!'”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert on Being a Stepmom: ‘This Is a Whole New Journey’

Miranda Lambert realized she needs ‘to be more vocal’

Esquire published an interview with Lambert in April 2022. In the interview, Lambert shared that her brother is helping her become more politically aware, especially when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

“I don’t usually do politics at all,” Lambert told Esquire. “My brother and his husband and their group of friends have really taught me a lot.”

In her conversations with her brother, Lambert came to the realization that she needs “to be more vocal” about certain topics.

“We’re from a small town in East Texas, so they’re teaching me how to see the world in a different way and be appropriate with my language. And it made me realize that I need to be more vocal if I can—I’m definitely so much happier now that I’m talking about it more, trying to learn and trying to help in any way that I can and be part of a good change,” Lambert said in the interview with Esquire.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From Blake Shelton: ‘I Won’t Lie in My Music’

The singer-songwriter is optimistic about the future

When it comes to the country music industry and representation, Lambert is optimistic about the state of things. However, the singer-songwriter knows not to expect “change overnight.”

Lambert told Esquire:

“‘Y’all Means All’ was me going, ‘Oh, I see how I could do better.’ I’m only one person, but if every single person did one little thing, that’s a step forward. Maybe when you look at the big picture, it feels like it’s too slow, or it’s not enough. But it doesn’t change overnight—if people are trying to educate themselves and ask forgiveness or apologize or whatever, that’s moving forward. And that’s all we can do as humans.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Calls New Love a ‘Hallmark Movie’ After Blake Shelton Divorce