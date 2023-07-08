Miranda Priestly's infamous townhouse is for sale. The Upper East Side property, built in 1906, hit the market in May. It is listed for $27.5 million.

If you are a fan of the house Miranda Priestly called home in The Devil Wears Prada, there is some good news. The stately New York City home can be all yours. It’s going to be costly, though. The property is on the market for a staggering $27.5 million asking price. The house, located on 73rd Street, was listed for sale in May. So far, there have been no takers.

Miranda Priestly lived in a desirable Manhattan townhouse in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Miranda Priestly, the icy editor of Runway Magazine, is the type of movie villain that viewers remain fascinated with for years after they are first introduced. The infamous was an odd combination of ambitious, cold, and completely out of touch. We love to hate her, and we must admit there is plenty to envy.

While Miranda was wrong when she said, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this.” There is one thing that Miranda Priestly had that everybody probably does wants: her house. Miranda’s home was seen a few times in The Devil Wears Prada. The stately townhouse’s massive wooden doors, ornate staircase, and opulent foyer are impossible to forget.

Miranda’s home wasn’t created on a soundstage or in a backlot somewhere in Burbank. Instead, scenes inside Miranda’s house were shot at a real-life residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, and now that property is for sale. But what exactly do you get?

What do you get for $27.5 million?

The house, built in 1906, has been home to many important people. It served as the headquarters for the Leo Baeck Institute, an archive and research library for many years, and has been featured in multiple movies and shows. The property was sold to a private buyer after the Leo Baeck Institute moved to a new location. According to Dirt, the house is currently owned by a hedge fund owner named Craig Effron. Effron and his wife, Caryn, purchased the property for $8.8 million years ago.

While the home’s The Devil Wears Prada connection certainly makes it a bit more interesting, the property would be impressive regardless. The Upper East Side residence offers seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a library, a recreation room, and a den spread across six floors. The home has plenty of outdoor space, too. Four terraces, a garden, and a rooftop basketball court ensure the outdoor living space is as luxurious as the indoor space.

The dwelling’s staircase is the most unique aspect of the property. It is likely the most easily recognizable feature for fans of The Devil Wears Prada. The feature, with a spirling view down the center of the townhouse, alerted And Just Like That… fans that Enid Frick’s house also belonged to Miranda Priestly.