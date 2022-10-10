‘Mob Psycho 100’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 3?

Mob Psycho 100 has officially returned for season 3, and the anime is building to another explosion from Shiego — this time, brought on by questions about his future. Despite being in middle school, Mob Psycho 100‘s lead is being pressured to choose what he wants to do with his life. That takes a toll on him during the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 premiere, and it will likely continue to do so as this outing progresses. But how many episodes are in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3? Here’s what we know so far.

How many episodes are in ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is listed for 12 episodes!



✨More: https://t.co/U1P46HVSsN pic.twitter.com/IWgaj9ZNOx — AnimeTV NEWS (@animetv_off) October 6, 2022

RELATED: 10 of the Most Anticipated Anime Series Returning in 2022

With Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 setting the stage for an interesting coming-of-age story, how many episodes can viewers expect? Like its previous outings, the anime’s latest will consist of just one cour. According to AnimeTV News on Twitter, there are a total of 12 chapters for this season. That means our time with Mob and Reigen is limited.

Of course, a 12-episode count is consistent with the anime’s previous seasons. Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 was also 12 episodes long, while Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 boasted 13 overall.

With season 3 making its debut on Oct. 5, fans still have 11 episodes left to enjoy. When do they come out on Crunchyroll?

When do new episodes of ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3 come out?

Key art for ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3 | ONE, Shogakukan/MobPsycho100 Project 2022

RELATED: 4 Cozy Anime Series to Watch During Fall 2022

New episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will stream on Crunchyroll every Wednesday, arriving on the platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast. The show will be simulcast, so international viewers won’t need to worry about missing out. And for those in the U.S., new installments will arrive relatively early in the day.

According to Crunchyroll‘s fall lineup, each chapter of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will become available on the streamer at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 11 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 p.m.

British Summer Time: 5 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 6 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 2 a.m. on Thursday

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to determine when Mob Psycho 100 drops near you. And we’d watch updates about this season carefully. Although BONES hasn’t dubbed season 3 as the anime’s final outing, it very well could mark the end of Mob and Reigen’s story.

This could mark the end of Mob and Reigen’s story

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 hasn’t been marketed as the anime’s last hurrah, but these episodes could be the end for Mob and Reigen. The adaptation is approaching the conclusion of ONE’s manga series, and it looks like it’s on track to reach the finale during this outing. Unless the studio finds a way to draw out the current storyline — or makes changes to the source material — we’re close to wrapping Mob’s story.

Likewise, the new opening and ending themes feature imagery that connects to Mob Psycho 100‘s ending, making it all the more likely that we’ll get there soon. We’ll have to keep watching for updates before jumping to conclusions. But fans may want to cherish this new content while it lasts. We don’t know if there’s more to look forward to once it’s over.

RELATED: Fall 2022 Anime — Which Shows Should You Watch on Crunchyroll?