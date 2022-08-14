‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 received a release date of Oct. 7, 2022.

The first trailer for season 3 shows Mob grappling with his plans for the future.

Mob Psycho 100 doesn’t have much of ONE’s source material left to adapt.

It’s been a while since Mob Psycho 100 fans caught up with Mob and Reigen, but the anime is returning during the fall 2022 season. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 received a lot of attention during this year’s Crunchyroll Expo, where attendees were able to watch the premiere and learn more about the coming episodes. The rest of us will have to wait until the show returns to see what’s next for Mob. But what do we know about the third season so far?

During Crunchyroll Expo 2022, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 finally received an official release date. Mob and Reigen will return to the small screen on Oct. 7, kicking off the fall anime season in spectacular fashion.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that the new episodes will stream on its platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast. That means international fans won’t need to wait months to find out how the next chapter unravels. There’s no word on what time Mob Psycho 100 episodes will hit the platform, but we can expect an update closer to the October premiere.

‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3 trailer raises questions about Mob’s future

The trailer for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was also unveiled at Crunchyroll Expo this year, and it teases what’s to come in the new episodes. It appears Mob will be looking to the future — and his plans may not involve a prolonged career with his mentor, Reigen.

In fact, Mob doesn’t seem to know what he wants to do once he’s out of school. With Regan pushing him to join his agency and the Psycho Helmet Cult worshipping him, the pressure’s on. And it looks like he’ll reach his full power — or greater — before the third season is through.

The other characters also look like they’ll get moments in the spotlight, at least if the trailer is anything to judge by. The whole gang is back for Mob Psycho 100‘s latest outing, and that’s an exciting prospect. So, who’s in the cast and crew of the next batch of episodes?

‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 3 cast, crew, and theme song

With all the characters back for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, it’s probably no surprise that Crunchyroll confirmed the cast and crew from the first two seasons will return for this one.

BONES will continue to animate the series, with Yuzuru Tachikawa becoming executive director after serving as director for the first two seasons. Meanwhile, Takahiro Hasui will take Tachikawa’s place as director, building on his experience from Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 and SK8 the Infinity.

As far as the voice cast goes, all the main stars seem to be reprising their roles for Mob Psycho 100‘s latest outing. Here’s who we can expect to hear again soon:

Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama (Mob)

Takahiro Sakurai as Reigan Arataka

Akio Ōtsuka as Dimple

Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa

Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara

Finally, the official theme song for season 3 has been unveiled on YouTube, featuring the song “1” by Mob Choir. The intro features plenty of colorful moments, as well as shots of all the major players. But will this be the last time fans see them in action?

Mob’s story could be ending after this outing

The biggest question heading into Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is whether or not this will be the final outing. The anime has adapted most of ONE’s manga, with just four arcs left to go until it reaches the end. As such, the creators could wrap Mob’s story in the new episodes.

However, the third season hasn’t been promoted as the anime’s last. With that in mind, it’s just as possible that Mob’s story will continue beyond this outing. The creators could stretch the remainder of ONE’s manga into a fourth season. They could also diverge from the source material, though that’s proved unpopular with other anime, like The Promised Neverland.

We’ll have to wait and see which direction season 3 takes, but it promises to be an exciting addition to the series either way. It’s one of several highly anticipated releases slated for the fall 2022 anime season — right alongside My Hero Academia Season 6 and Bleach‘s Thousand-Year Blood War Arc.

