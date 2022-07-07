Moby ‘Choked up’ About the Duffer Brothers Using ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” isn’t the only song Stranger Things fans are talking about. Moby’s “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” plays at a pivotal moment in the season 4 finale. Here’s what Moby has to say about the Duffers using his music in the final episode of Stranger Things 4. Also, a reminder about the heartbreaking moment the song played during season 1.

‘Stranger Things 4’ episode ‘The Piggyback’ features the Moby song

“The Piggyback” is the 150-minute conclusion to season 4 of Stranger Things. In the episode, the gang’s plan to take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) comes to fruition. However, the villain proves too strong for them and takes more than anyone would have expected in the end.

Once again, Vecna penetrates Max’s (Sadie Sink) mind, but only because she lets him. It was part of their master plan to distract Vecna while the rest of the group was in the Upside Down with Molotov cocktails ready to take him out. However, things went sideways when Jason (Mason Dye) showed up and fought Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). The Hellfire Club-hunting jock crushes Max’s Walkman, leaving Lucas with no way to pull her out of Vecna’s Curse.

Despite Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) piggybacking off of Max to fight Vecna, she can’t stop the curse from mangling Max’s body and rendering her unable to see. As Lucas screams to his sister for help holding a terrified Max, Moby’s song “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” plays in the background. Simultaneously, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is dying in Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) arms as the song plays.

Moby says he’s ‘humbled’ by the show’s use of his song ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’

Moby took to social media to thank the Duffer Brothers for using his song again in Stranger Things 4. “Hi, so I just finished watching the season finale of Stranger Things and I have to say I’m completely humbled and honored at how they used my song ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die,'” Moby said.

“So thank you so much to the Duffer Brothers, to everyone involved. The way you used my music was really beautiful and I have to say I got really choked up, so thank you.”

‘Stranger Things’ used ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’ in season 1

Season 4 wasn’t the first time the Duffer Brothers used the Moby song in their show. In the first season when Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) find Will (Noah Schnapp) in the Upside Down, he’s on the verge of death. Hopper begins CPR and starts to have flashbacks of his daughter’s death.

As we learned in Stranger Things 4, Hopper blames himself for his daughter’s cancer. After working with Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, Hopper knew the risks of having a child, but he did it anyway. In the first season, he tells his ex-wife they were the “best seven years of his life.” With this in mind, Hopper gives a final frustrated pound and brings Will back to life as “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” plays in season 1.

