Molly Yeh Makes Greek Yogurt the Ultimate Twofer for Chicken Skewers

Greek yogurt is a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. Whether it’s in a quick fruit salad or buttermilk ranch, the possibilities are practically endless. That’s where Molly Yeh’s chicken skewers come in. The Food Network star uses Greek yogurt as a marinade and sauce.

Molly Yeh loves skewers and Greek yogurt

Yeh shared what she loves about chicken skewers and Greek yogurt on her Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm. She called the “sunny” skewers “colorful,” “bright,” and “super juicy,” adding, “they’ll get some great smoky char from the cast iron.”

Yeh opted for a grill pan on her show. Probably because there was snow on the ground at the Minnesota sugar beet farm where she lives with her “eggboy” husband Nick Hagen. But, as noted in the Food Network recipe details, an outdoor grill works too.

So what does Yeh love about skewers? “I love skewers because you do all of the hard work ahead of time,” she said. “All that’s left to do before eating is throw them onto a grill pan.”

“And food on sticks always has an edge over food that’s not on a stick,” she added.

As for Greek yogurt, Yeh said it’s a great addition when cooking meat. “I always have Greek yogurt on hand. It lends a great tanginess to the chicken, but it’s also not so acidic that you have to worry about over-marinading the meat and getting it chewy,” she said.

The food blogger-turned-cookbook author went on, saying the marinade is more than just a way to add flavor before the chicken is cooked.

“This marinade is great because it’ll serve double-duty as the marinade and also as a finishing sauce,” she said. “It’s just really tasty and bright but also creamy at the same time. What could be better?”

How to make ‘Girl Meets Farm’ Yogurty Marinated Chicken Skewers

Making Yeh’s chicken skewers is a four-step process, not counting soaking wooden skewers in water. Yeh puts chunks of chicken and “some colorful veggies” on skewers. However, as she noted on Girl Meets Farm, she chops zucchini, red onion, and bell pepper “on the chunkier side so that they cook at the same rate as the chicken.”

Next, she puts the skewers on a tray and sprinkles them with salt. Then Yeh sets the chicken skewers aside to make the marinade.

She combines Greek yogurt, lemon juice, parsley, honey, cumin, mint, garlic, and cayenne in a bowl with salt before whisking in olive oil. Yeh then pours the marinade over the skewers, being sure to save some for later.

Yeh puts the chicken skewers in the fridge (the recipe stipulates at least 60 minutes). When time is up, she lets the skewers come to room temperature to “promote even cooking throughout.”

Finally, Yeh’s chicken skewers go on grill for 10-12 minutes until evenly charred on all sides. When they’re done cooking, Yeh serves them with the reserved Greek yogurt mixture.

Reviewers love Molly Yeh’s recipes for chicken skewers

Yeh’s Greek yogurt chicken skewers have 4.5 stars on Food Network’s website at the time of writing. However, they’re not the only popular Girl Meets Farm dish.

When it comes to chicken skewers, another very similar recipe has the hearts — or stomachs — of reviewers. Yeh’s recipe for Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers, made with more than a dozen spices, averages five stars.

Described as “incredibly flavorful and easy to make” by one reviewer, many of those who tried it at home praised Yeh’s chicken skewers for the yogurt sauce.

“Marinating the chicken in the yogurt makes this chicken SO tender,” wrote one reviewer. “This definitely wasn’t boring old chicken breast,” added another.

