The 1 Moment When Mike ‘The Situation’ Knew He and Lauren Sorrentino Were Endgame

Like any other couple, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have had their share of ups and downs. Despite rough patches, Sorrentino shared that there was a moment when he knew the couple was meant to be.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren dated off and on for many years before finally getting married in 2018

TV personalities Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino (L) and Lauren Pesce attend WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars'” premiere party at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on May 28, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. | David Livingston/Getty Images

Sorrentino met Lauren in 2005 when they were both attending Brookdale Community College. They dated for a few years but broke up in 2008 after Mike went to rehab for the first time. When he got out, the couple considered getting back together but ultimately decided against it.

Shortly after that, “The Situation” was recruited to appear on a new MTV reality show: Jersey Shore. He and Lauren stayed broken up while he was on the show. As she put it in an episode of their podcast, Here‘s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens, “It wasn’t [an] ultimatum, it was like, ‘I’m not signing up for that.'”

After Jersey Shore came to an end, Mike went back home. There, he ended up running into Lauren at a kickboxing gym. “We never left each other’s side [after that],” he shared.

The couple dated from 2013 to 2018, when Mike proposed to Lauren. They got married later that year. In 2019, “The Situation” went to prison for eight months on charges of federal tax evasion. But once he got out, they got to work on starting a family. The Sorrentinos are parents to a son, Romeo, and a daughter, Mia.

Mike Sorrentino knew he and Lauren were ‘meant to be’ after she ‘forced my feet to the fire with my sobriety’

Mike and Lauren sat down to talk about their relationship in an interview with fellow Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. She asked the couple when they knew they were “meant to be.”

“I think when she forced my feet to the fire with my sobriety,” Mike replied. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to be sober and she showed me the way to real happiness and a family,” adding that his legal issues also strengthened the relationship. For Lauren, that “meant to be” moment came even earlier.

“I feel like I knew when I met him, when I was 19,” she shared. “But it’s, like, you’re young…life gets in the way and we went our separate ways.” Lauren added that she “really knew” after they got back together and started tackling difficult issues like Sorrentino’s substance abuse issues and his legal battle.

Lauren said she remembered thinking, “I’d rather go through hell with him than have a happy day with anyone else,” and that was a moment when she really knew that the couple was meant to be.

Today, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are starring on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The couple has left these dramatic issues in the past and is now focused on their family, as well as their work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This season, the Jersey Shore crew traveled across the country, making stops in North Carolina, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm EST.