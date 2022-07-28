Moment Prince Harry Whispered Comment to Meghan Markle Was Awkward for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Biographer Claims

A royal biographer is shedding new light on a 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moment that appeared to leave Prince William and Kate Middleton feeling uncomfortable. Author Tom Bower pointed out Prince William’s reaction when Meghan spoke and Harry interrupted her with a cheeky comment.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The ‘Fab Four’ — Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William — sat down together at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. During the discussion, Meghan touched on her desire to focus on the empowerment of women.

“I hear a lot of people saying, when speaking about girls’ empowerment … women’s empowerment as well, you’ll often hear people say ‘Well, you’re helping women find their voices,’” she said in an ET Canada clip from the event. “And I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find a voice; they have a voice.”

Meghan continued, “They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen. And I think right now in the climate that we’re with seeing so many campaigns — I mean, with MeToo and TimesUp — there’s no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference.”

She added, “So yeah, I guess we wait a couple months and then we can hit the ground running.”

Prince Harry whispered to Meghan, “wedding first” and BBC presenter Tina Daheley repeated it.

Meghan touched Harry’s arm and laughed, saying, “We can multi-task.”

Biographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moment was uncomfortable for William and Kate

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower touched on how the moment appeared awkward for William and Kate.

Bower shared some background about the Royal Foundation. “As the focal point for William, Kate, and Harry’s philanthropic work, the Foundation emphasized help for mental health sufferers,” he wrote. “The three royals were patrons of the Foundation with limited influence on its direct activities.”

Bower continued, “That power was exercised by the Foundation’s executives, an unimpressive group criticized for ineptly moving the royals around like chess pieces.”

The biographer shed light on the addition of Meghan to the group. “While William, Kate and Harry had become accustomed to their motley behavior, Meghan’s arrival as a natural recruit for the Foundation’s philanthropic work disturbed the rhythm of the executives’ habits,” he wrote. “Her feminism also upset their ingrained conservatism.”

Bower addressed Meghan’s speech at the event. “While Meghan spoke, Harry spotted William’s rictus grin. Virtue-signaling from a platform ignored the royals’ role impartially to foster national unity,” he wrote. “She had not been invited to join the Royal Foundation to reinvent the royal family’s customs.”

Meghan ‘imagined herself as center-stage,’ according to author

Bower claims William “silently feared” that Meghan “did not understand that the public expected mystique not familiarity.”

“’Wedding first,’ Harry whispered loudly,” Bower wrote. “‘We can multi-task,’ Meghan replied to the unexpected interruption.”

The author noted, “Instead of speaking about mental health she had been swept up by her vision of a modern monarchy. She imagined herself as center-stage rather than recognizing the reality of standing on the periphery.”

Bower pointed out the “discomfort” he witnessed at the event. “As the discomfort among the four became obvious, William tried to restore harmony,” the author wrote. “The Crown, he volunteered, should be ‘relevant to their generation’ but the Four should not reinvent the wheel.’”

The biographer further claimed in his book that “Kate’s smiling expression concealed irritation” during the Royal Foundation Forum.

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Body Language at Recent Event Shows ‘He Doesn’t Believe What He’s Preaching,’ Expert Says